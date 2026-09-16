Daniel Hemric NCTS Bristol Motor Speedway Preview

Race Information

Venue: Bristol Motor Speedway

Events: UNOH 250 presented by Ohio Logistics

Date: Thursday, September 17

Location: Bristol, TN

Track Description: 0.533-mile oval

Distance: 250 laps, 133.25 miles (8:00 p.m. ET – FOX Sports 1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM)

Hemric Fires Off Chase Run with Fight for Bristol Sword

The Ride Begins … The ride towards the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks Series (NCTS) title begins for Daniel Hemric as Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) opens the seven-race Chase. The driver of the No. 19 Delphi Chevrolet Silverado RST pointed his way into the 10-competitor field and solidified his spot with consecutive top-10 results in the final two events of the regular season. Hemric delivered a fifth-place effort in last years “playoff” opener at BMS and hopes to translate that into claiming his first Bristol sword on Thursday night.

Short Tracker at Heart … The No. 19 team’s uptick in speed over the final two rounds of the regular season at two of the shorter tracks on the NCTS schedule could be a positive omen for Hemric’s title aspirations. The “Last Great Colosseum” has seen Hemric’s dependable consistency on display over the last 12 season, dating back to a 2015 when he scored a top-five result in his first NCTS appearance at the high-banked half mile. In total, Hemric has recorded three top-five finishes in six NCTS races, and delivered three top-five’s and six top-10 results in eight NASCAR Xfinity Series events. He also made four starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at BMS from 2019-2024.

Season to Date … Hemric begins the Chase eighth in the NCTS standings 60 markers out of the lead. Through the first 18 races of the season, Hemric has collected two top-five’s and eight top-10 finishes, one stage victory and an average finish of 15.2.

Tune In … On-track activity gets underway at BMS Thursday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET with practice and qualifying on FOX Sports 2. The green flag drops at 8:00 p.m. ET Thursday night on FOX Sports 1. Stay connected with the No. 19 Delphi team by following @BMR_NASCAR on Twitter, @bmr_nascar on Instagram, and Bill McAnally Racing on Facebook.

Daniel Hemric Quote:

On beginning the Chase at Bristol:

“What better place to start that Bristol? I love short track racing, and I have a lot of optimism about the direction our No. 19 team has gone over the last few weeks with what we’re bringing to the racetrack. Everyone that touches our Delphi Chevrolet has made a big improvement on our short track package at Richmond and New Hampshire, and we want to carry that forward to Bristol. We have a great opportunity in front of us, and 60 points can be erased in a hurry if we execute with fast trucks over these next seven weeks.”

Daniel Hemric 2026 NCTS Stats

Starts: 18

Poles: 0

Wins: 0

Top-5’s: 2

Top-10’s: 8

Average Finish: 15.2

Laps Led: 0

Stage Wins: 1

Points Position: 8th

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