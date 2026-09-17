NASCAR and FedEx Freight Announce Long-term Series Entitlement Partnership

Landmark agreement establishes NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series beginning in 2027, marking FedEx Freight’s first significant brand sponsorship platform

North America’s largest less-than-truckload carrier will also become Official Partner of NASCAR and Official Freight Shipping Partner in the United States, Canada, and Mexico

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Sept. 17, 2026) — NASCAR® today announced a landmark long-term partnership with FedEx Freight® that will make the newly independent freight transportation leader the entitlement partner of the NASCAR Truck Series beginning in 2027.

The NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series brings together two brands deeply connected to the trucking industry and the people who keep America moving — pairing North America’s largest less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier with a NASCAR series defined by toughness, relentless competition, and some of the hardest racing in motorsports.

The agreement also represents a significant milestone for FedEx Freight as a newly independent, publicly traded company. The NASCAR sponsorship marks the first time FedEx Freight has placed its brand behind a sponsorship platform of this scale, using one of the most prominent entitlement positions in American motorsports to build awareness of the standalone FedEx Freight brand and deepen relationships with customers, employees, and business leaders across the country.

“FedEx Freight choosing NASCAR for a brand investment of this magnitude says a lot about where our sport is today and the value our platform can deliver to businesses looking to grow,” said Craig Stimmel, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer, NASCAR. “And there may not be a more natural pairing than FedEx Freight and the NASCAR Truck Series. This is a series built on trucks, toughness, and people who compete incredibly hard to deliver every single week. That same grit, reliability, and get-it-done mentality is embedded in FedEx Freight. As they continue to establish their identity as an independent company, we have an incredible opportunity to put that brand in front of millions of fans while creating real business value throughout the NASCAR industry.”

As part of the agreement, FedEx Freight will also become an Official Partner of NASCAR and NASCAR’s exclusive freight shipping partner in the United States, Canada, and Mexico beginning January 1, 2027.

The sponsorship gives FedEx Freight a year-round national platform reaching well beyond race-day visibility. Through the NASCAR ecosystem, FedEx Freight will connect with customers, employees, and communities while leveraging NASCAR’s national reach, highly engaged fanbase, and extensive business network to drive brand awareness, customer engagement, B2B lead generation, employee recognition, and community impact.

“Some partnerships just make sense. As FedEx Freight moves forward in its next chapter as an independent company, we are focused on opportunities that strengthen our brand and support our long-term growth strategy and we are confident the NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series will deliver,” said John Smith, president and CEO, FedEx Freight.

“NASCAR and its loyal fanbase represent the same commitment to safety, hard work, reliability, and teamwork that has defined our company for decades,” Smith said. “NASCAR provides a powerful platform to connect with customers, engage our dedicated team members, and introduce the FedEx Freight brand to millions of passionate fans nationwide. This is a series built on trucks and being number one. It is a relationship that reflects our confidence in the future and our commitment to building a strong company positioned for continued success.”

At the center of the sponsorship will be the NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series entitlement and targeted activation in key markets surrounding FedEx Freight distribution locations.

For NASCAR, the partnership continues a period of significant commercial momentum as major brands increasingly view the sport as a platform capable of delivering not only consumer engagement and national visibility, but meaningful business-to-business relationships, employee engagement, and long-term brand growth.

The alignment extends beyond their shared connection to trucks. FedEx Freight operates a network of more than 365 locations supported by 40,000 team members, and nearly 30,000 vehicles, providing another natural bridge to NASCAR’s national footprint and the communities in which the sport races.

Over the coming years, NASCAR and FedEx Freight will work to develop additional opportunities to engage fans, employees, customers, and the broader business community. Together, the organizations will build a platform around shared commitments to performance, safety, reliability, and delivering when it matters most.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, and NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information, visit NASCAR.com and IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X, and Facebook.

About FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight is North America’s largest less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier, delivering industry-leading published transit times, service levels, and reliability. FedEx Freight’s service offerings — including Priority, Economy, and Direct — allow customers to balance speed and cost to meet their unique needs. FedEx Custom Critical, a subsidiary, provides expedited, time- and temperature-specific freight solutions, including Surface Expedite and White Glove Services, available 24/7/365. With nearly 30,000 vehicles, of which nearly 17,000 are tractors, and 40,000 dedicated team members to support its network of over 365 locations, we ensure freight arrives safely, securely, and on time across all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. FedEx Freight leverages operational efficiency, data-driven technology, and a focused sales organization to provide outstanding service. FedEx Freight became an independent, publicly traded company in June 2026 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FDXF.

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, such as statements regarding FedEx Freight’s business strategies and management’s views with respect to future events, and the assumptions underlying such strategies and statements. Forward-looking statements include those preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “will,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “intends,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: failure to successfully implement FedEx Freight’s business strategy and effectively respond to changes in market dynamics and customer preferences; FedEx Freight’s ability to achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits from its spin-off from FedEx Corporation; the consequences of FedEx Freight no longer operating as part of a globally diversified company; damage to FedEx Freight’s reputation or loss of brand equity; and other factors which can be found in FedEx Freight’s press releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2026. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Neither FedEx Freight nor anyone else undertakes or assumes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.