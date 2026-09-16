RCR Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol Motor Speedway… In 197 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, drivers in Richard Childress Racing-prepared Chevrolets have earned nine wins, 35 top-five and 72 top-10 finishes, completed 93.7 percent of the laps contested (91,725 of 97,897) and led 3,685 laps. Seven of those victories were scored by Dale Earnhardt: both races in 1985 and 1987, plus victories in 1988 (fall), 1994 (spring), and 1999 (spring). Kevin Harvick won the spring 2005 event while Jeff Burton won the spring 2008 race.

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Bristol Motor Speedway… Richard Childress Racing has nine NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victories at Bristol Motor Speedway, led by Kevin Harvick’s four wins (2000, 2001, 2003, and 2005). Other drivers who have posted wins at the Tennessee short track include Jeff Green (2002), Clint Bowyer (2008), Elliott Sadler (2012), Austin Dillon (2016), and Tyler Reddick (2019). The Welcome, N.C., organization has racked up 39 top-five and 66 top-10 finishes at the high-banked oval.

Did You Know… Richard Childress raced at Bristol Motor Speedway during the height of his driving career in the 1970s and early 1980s. While he didn’t win at “The Last Great Colosseum”, Childress did secure seven top-10 finishes in the Cup Series at the track, leading a total of 24 laps in competition.

Excelling on Pit Road… No one achieves success alone, and that’s certainly true for Richard Childress Racing’s pit department, who demonstrated what happens when preparation, teamwork and execution come together under pressure. On Saturday, the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet pit crew was the fastest overall on pit road, with an impressive 12.56-second average pit stop. That execution was one of several critical pieces that helped the No. 2 team reach Victory Lane and positioned them just 16 points shy of the championship lead heading into this weekend’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The same pit crew adapted from five lugs to one on Sunday and delivered another standout performance for the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Deer Season XP team. They recorded the fastest overall stop of the day with a sizzling 8.2 second pit stop and were third-fastest on average to help Austin Dillon secure an impressive sixth-place finish in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race.

Beyond the Track… Outside of the racetrack, Richard Childress Racing has competitive roots in another sport – bull riding. Richard Childress, alongside Jeff and Tammie Broin, co-own the Carolina Cowboys, the reigning World Champions in the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Teams league, while Austin Dillon serves as the team’s General Manager. The Cowboys boast a talented roster with several high-profile and talented bull riders that Dillon hand selected for the team, including 2018 PBR Rookie of the Year and 2025 Challenger Series Champion Keyshawn Whitehorse, and two-time PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood. The Cowboys are in the midst of defending their 2025 championship, currently ranked No. 3 in the league with a 12-8 record. The team returns home for their 2026 “Cowboy Days” presented by Patriot Mobile homestand this weekend, September 18-20, at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. During the event, Dillon will play double-duty, splitting time between Bristol, Tennessee and Greensboro as he works to take care of business both inside the race car and in the arena. Tickets are on sale at PBR.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Catch Friday’s Action… The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live on Friday, September 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW and stream live on the ESPN App with ESPN Unlimited. The live radio broadcast can be heard on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Friday afternoon’s practice and qualifying sessions will be shown for free on The CW App and stream live on the ESPN App with ESPN Unlimited beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Watch Us on USA Network… The Cup Series’ Bass Pro Shops Night Race will be televised live on Saturday, September 19 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Friday afternoon’s practice and qualifying sessions will be broadcast on truTV live at 4 p.m. ET. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

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Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Patriotic Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway… Austin Dillon has one top-five and four top-10 finishes in 22 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, including a 10th-place result last spring. Dillon is a former winner in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Bristol Motor Speedway (2016) and owns four top-five and five top-10 finishes in that series. He has also made two NASCAR Truck Series starts at the track.

Winner, Winner… Dillon has won at Bristol Motor Speedway on both the paved and dirt configurations. In addition to winning an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at the Tennessee track in August 2016, the Welcome, N.C. native was among the first drivers to compete on the track’s dirt surface in 2021. The veteran racer won two features and a heat race in a 604 Crate Late Model for Corey Hedgecock Racing.

Success Under The Arch… Last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway, Dillon registered his fifth top-10 finish of the season, concluding the race sixth after qualifying in the 22nd position. Dillon’s adept driving skills were on full display during the third stage when he expertly avoided a wreck that collected four cars in front of his and brought out the fifteenth caution of the race. Dillon earned 31 points and rose two positions in the standings to No. 24 ahead of this weekend’s race in Bristol, Tennessee.

Making Wishes Come True… Last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway, Dillon had the opportunity to participate in the wish journey of not one, but two sick children. Dillon took the time to not only host them at his hauler and provide them with exclusive gifts and a behind-the-scenes look at a race team, but was afforded the honor of informing one of the children, who was attending the race as a guest of Bass Pro Shops/Winchester, that their wish, a six-day fishing trip in Hawaii, had been granted. A proud father of two, Dillon has become known for his generosity at the track, especially with the next generation of race fans.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops, North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company, was founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris started selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. That was the company’s sole location for the first 13 years, and it has since grown to nearly 200 retail locations throughout North America. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Newsweek as “America’s Best Outdoor Retailer” for four consecutive years and “America’s Most Trusted Retailer for Outdoor Gear.”

The Winchester Legacy… Winchester is the largest small-caliber ammunition enterprise in the world and the leader in delivering innovative ammunition products to hunters, sport shooters, law enforcement, and the U.S. Warfighter. The 160-year-old Winchester® brand is built on integrity, hard work, and a deep focus on its loyal customers. Learn more about Winchester and the responsible use of its products by visiting Winchester.com or connecting with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

Meet Dillon… This weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, fans will have two opportunities to meet Dillon in person. On Saturday, September 19 at 3:05 p.m. Local Time, Dillon is scheduled to stop by the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone to sign autographs. Following, Dillon is scheduled to visit the Bass Pro Shops Display for a meet-and-greet beginning at 3:45 p.m. Local Time.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Bristol Motor Speedway seems to be a track that a lot of drivers really love. What do you think it’s going to take to come out of there with a good finish?

“Execution. I think we’ve got to execute to the best of our ability. I think we know where we are speed wise. We’ve got to get better, and that takes some time. But, we can go out and execute like we did this past weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. We had qualities of our car that really were good, and then some that weren’t so good. So we took the best out of our car and were able to get a top-10 finish. We finished sixth. If we can go to Bristol and do the same with the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Patriotic Chevrolet, I would be stoked.”

You’ve expanded what you’re trying to accomplish in the business world by taking on the huge task of becoming the general manager of a professional bull riding team with the Carolina Cowboys. You get jacked up when you’re in that arena, don’t you?

“I get fired up. It’s cool to build something. It was a challenge to take the knowledge that I have from competing in NASCAR and translate that into building a team, and the culture of the team that goes along with that. To go into a sport that I knew nothing about and learn it, study it and literally build a team and put the right people together, was a pretty big undertaking, and remains a big part of what I do away from the racetrack. We have a great coach in Jerome Davis, and we were able to become champions after just four years. I got my buckle this winter in New York City. It says 2025 PBR Teams Champions, and now we’re trying to become the first team in history to become repeat champions.”

Austin Hill and the No. 33 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway… Austin Hill has made one career NASCAR Cup Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway, coming one year ago during the 2025 campaign. The Winston, Georgia native has also competed in six NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races (best finish of third), six NASCAR Truck Series events (best finish of 10th) and three ARCA Menards Series East races (best finish of fifth) at the “World’s Fastest Half Mile.”

One Year Ago at Bristol… Hill made his Cup Series short track debut in last year’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, piloting the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. The 32-year-old started from 33rd-place and overcame tire wear curveballs to record a top-25 finish. The effort was highlighted by Hill unlapping himself under green, as the field navigated varying tire strategies.

About Rebel Bourbon… Distilled in Bardstown, Kentucky, by Lux Row Distillers Master Distiller John Rempe, Rebel Bourbon features a wheated mash bill true to its original recipe dating back to 1849, when it was invented at the Stitzel-Weller distillery. Our defiantly smooth premium wheated bourbon celebrates those who embrace bold originality and a rebellious spirit. Our products have earned top spirits industry honors including Single Barrel American Whiskey of the Year for Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel at the 2025 Bartender Spirits Awards. Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel also won a double platinum medal at the 2025 ASCOT Awards, a double gold medal at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a double gold medal and Consumer’s Choice Award at the 2025 SIP Awards. To learn more, visit RebelBourbon.com and follow @rebelbourbon on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Luxco… Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company’s extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including Cortada, El Mayor, Escasa and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.com.

Meet Hill… Fans have two opportunities to meet Hill in the Bristol Motor Speedway Fan Zone prior to the green flag waving. On Saturday, September 19 at 3 p.m. Local Time, Hill is scheduled to appear on the Food City Stage for a question-and-answer session. At 4 p.m. Local Time, the racer is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler. A new No. 33 Rebel Bourbon t-shirt, honoring the original rebel Kyle Busch, will be available for purchase.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

Returning to Bristol Motor Speedway for your second career Bass Pro Shops Night Race, what is the key to a good result on Saturday night?

“Bristol is a really cool place to race at, especially under the lights for the night race. We had a good car there last year and should have finished inside the top-18 or 20 if the tire curveball wasn’t thrown at the beginning of the race. No one was expecting what happened, so we got caught a couple laps down and had to manage it the best we could for the rest of the night. We were able to unlap ourselves under green and leave with a top-25 finish. We want to improve that this time around with our Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet, so qualifying will be important and we’ll have to stay on top of strategy to manage the race as it unfolds. Things happen fast and can change quickly at Bristol, so being adaptable is important.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Samsara Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway… Jesse Love has made four career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, earning a fourth-place result in 2024 and a sixth-place result last season. The Menlo Park, California native has also competed in three career ARCA Menards Series events (2021-2023) at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile”, where Love started inside the top-five for all three races and recorded a best finish of second-place in 2023.

Winner, Winner… Last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway, Love captured his first win of the season, victorious at the Nu Way 225 Powered by Bobcat and Sauced by Blues Hog. After qualifying second, Love led 70 laps before finishing 0.896 seconds ahead of runner-up Sheldon Creed. The win was vital for Love as he looks to defend his series championship, earning him 72 points. Love rose two positions in the standings to No. 4 and now trails leader Sheldon Creed by a mere 16 points.

About Samsara… Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, which is an open platform that connects the people, devices, and systems of some of the world’s most complex operations, allowing them to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across industries in transportation, construction, wholesale and retail trade, field services, logistics, manufacturing, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, food and beverage, and others. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

A Whole New Look, “Built With Operators”… This weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, Samsara is bringing its new brand identity trackside with Richard Childress Racing and the No. 2 Chevrolet in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Samsara grounded its new identity in the visual language of worksites, truck cabs, and field operations — the places where its customers and operators work every day. The brand’s ethos, “Built with operators,” was brought to life through the elements that resonated most with its customers, including a high-visibility yellow drawn from the worksite. This new look will be seen on the racetrack through a dynamic new paint scheme, driver fire suit and helmet, team apparel, and more, as Love contends for another series championship.

Meet Love… This weekend fans will have one opportunity to meet Love in person. Love is scheduled to visit the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone for an autograph signing at 5 p.m. Local Time on Friday, September 18. Fans are invited to stop by, meet Love and get the latest No. 2 Samsara Chevrolet gear.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

Coming off your first win of the season, what are your thoughts ahead of this weekend’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the third stop in The Chase?

“We got some good valuable points last weekend with the win at World Wide Technology Raceway, and we need some more this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. Bristol has been a tough one for us the last two times, but we have had speed there in the past and have been good. I enjoy Bristol, and I enjoy going there. I just need to focus on what we can control and try to win the race.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway… Austin Hill has made six career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, earning a best finish of third in 2022. The Winston, Georgia native has also driven in six NASCAR Truck Series events with best finish of 10th and three ARCA Menards Series East races with best finish of fifth at “The Last Great Colosseum.”

Continuing the Chase… Hill is currently tied for the fifth position in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase standings. The 32-year-old is 45 points behind fourth-place Jesse Love and 61 points behind leader Sheldon Creed.

Hill has previously won at four of the final seven tracks – Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, Martinsville Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Thank You, Drivers… September 13 – 19 marks National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, the 38th annual celebration to honor professional truck drivers across the country. Zane Sells, hauler driver for the No. 21 team, has been driving a truck professionally for over 40 years and names Las Vegas Motor Speedway as his favorite track to drive to.

Bennett Transportation & Logistics has over 4,600 owner-operators and has celebrated their truck drivers throughout the week with special Facebook broadcasts. If you are interested in continuing your driving career with Bennett, visit Drive4Bennett.com.

About Bennett Family of Companies… McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

What is your outlook for the No. 21 team heading into Bristol Motor Speedway?

“I have a love-hate relationship with Bristol right now. In my first O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Bristol back in 2022, we finished third and almost won the race. I thought I had the place figured out. But ever since then, it has been a straight down rollercoaster to the bottom. Our No. 21 team has brought numerous different packages there, but ever since that race in 2022, it’s been a struggle to even run top-10. If there is one racetrack that we have to perform at if we want a shot at winning the championship, it’s Bristol. It is circled on my end to go perform and run inside the top-10 all day. If we don’t, it’s going to be really tough to make the ground back up, especially after last weekend’s misfortunes at Gateway. If we can get stage points and a top-10 finish on Friday night, it will feel like a win.”