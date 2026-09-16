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Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: Bristol Motor Speedway

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Event: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Date/Time: Saturday, September 19, 2026, 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee
Layout: 0.533-Mile Concrete Oval
TV/Radio: USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Würth team head to Bristol Motor Speedway for Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race looking to build on the speed they’ve shown throughout the summer stretch.

Berry and the No. 21 team were a fixture inside the top 10 throughout much of Sunday’s race at Gateway, running as high as the top five and holding the seventh position late in the race before being collected in an incident that took them out of contention for a solid finish.

“We were obviously disappointed with how things ended at Gateway because we had a strong car and were in position for a good finish,” Berry said. “But that’s behind us and we’re focused on Bristol.”

The high-banked, concrete, .533-mile Bristol oval is a track Berry enjoys and one where the No. 21 team showed promise earlier this season.

In the April race at Bristol, Berry raced inside the top 10 and scored Stage points in both of the opening Stages before contact on a restart damaged the front suspension of the No. 21 Mustang Dark Horse and relegated him to a 32nd-place finish.

“I’ve had some good runs there in the past, and it’s a place I really enjoy going to,” Berry said. “You have to stay on top of the balance all night, and track position is very important.

“Hopefully we can put together a complete race and have another strong showing.”

Practice for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is set for Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 5:40 p.m. TV coverage will be provided by truTV.

Saturday night’s 500-lap, 266.5-mile race is scheduled to take the green flag just after 7:30 p.m., with TV coverage on USA Sports.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 125 and 250.

Saturday, September 19

Berry will sign autographs at the Team Penske/Wood Brothers merchandise hauler beginning at 3:40 p.m. local time in the Bristol Motor Speedway fan zone. 100 wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About The Würth Group
Würth is Quality. The Würth Companies of North America provide customers with everything they need to succeed in the Automotive, Industrial and Woodworking Industries. From body shops to fleet garages, Wurth USA is the leading supplier of high-quality products and services for the transportation maintenance and repair industry. Würth Industry of North America specializes in the creation and management of vendor managed inventory programs for industrial production. With 420,000 line items available, Würth Industry of North America is the most complete C parts supplier in the industry. Würth North American Wood Division companies build strong partnerships for the cabinet and woodworking professional by providing premier manufacturer brands combined with superior delivery systems through their own fleet. The Würth Group’s 400 companies throughout 84 countries proudly serve over 3 million customers every day.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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