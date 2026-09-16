TOP FUEL’S DOUG KALITTA FEELS AT HOME IN NHRA’S DEBUT AT U.S. 131 MOTORSPORTS PARK TO OPEN PLAYOFFS

MARTIN, Mich. (Sept. 16, 2026) – Starting the Countdown to the Championship playoffs at a first-time facility on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series tour poses a stout challenge right off the bat for any driver seeking a championship.

But for points leader and reigning Top Fuel world champion Doug Kalitta, this weekend’s Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by MOPAR at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park is almost like a dream come true.

The two-time world champ hails from nearby Ypsilanti and this weekend marks the first NHRA national event in Michigan in more than 65 years. It’s a first-time appearance at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park on a national event-level scale, too, adding even more incentive for Kalitta to start the Countdown to the Championship strong.

He enters the playoffs as points leader with wins at three of the past four races and a victory in front of a home crowd in his 12,000-horsepower Applied Innovation dragster would mark a memorable moment for the standout veteran.

“The Michigan race is pretty exciting and it’s been a number of years since NHRA has made it to Michigan, so it’s pretty close for us,” Kalitta said. “We’ve had a lot of excitement with our employees and sponsors. We’re looking forward to that race. We’re going to have a ton of people at our hospitality and just part of our weekend. As far as I’m concerned, the more the merrier, but it’ll be business as usual, really. Each qualifying run’s going to be important.”

The highly-anticipated debut at US 131 Motorsports Park is the first of six playoff races and the 15th of 20 events during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season. The 2026 Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by MOPAR will also be broadcast on FS1, with elimination coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 20.

To add to the magnitude of the weekend, Doug, Connie and Scott Kalitta will all be honored during the weekend as part of NHRA’s 75th anniversary celebration. Connie and Doug will both be recognized as two of the Top 75 drivers in NHRA history.

D. Kalitta, though, will be focused on starting the Countdown to the Championship in strong fashion. A four-time winner in 2026, Kalitta opens the playoffs with a 26-point lead over teammate Shawn Langdon, with Leah Pruett and Tony Stewart in third and fourth, respectively.

Other top Countdown contenders in the loaded Top Fuel category include rookie sensation Maddi Gordon, four-time world champ Antron Brown, Gainesville winner Josh Hart and Justin Ashley. Kalitta, though, would love nothing more than to put on a show for an expected huge crowd that’s excited for a dose of 340-mph, 12,000-horsepower nitro.

The action starts with two rounds of qualifying on both Friday and Saturday, leading into eliminations on Sunday, where Kalitta hopes to get an early jump on what he hopes is another fulfilling championship run.

“It was close (in the regular season) and as the season goes on, it always seems to come to Pomona and it’s going to be a tight battle there,” said Kalitta, who has 63 career wins. “It should definitely be a fun time to be part of this. Hopefully we can continue to go some rounds and see if we’re in the mix in Pomona (at the In-N-Out Burger Finals).”

Matt Hagan has won each of his four world titles behind the wheel of a Dodge Funny Car. He’s currently the points leader in a talent-filled Funny Car class that also includes Ron Capps, Jack Beckman, Jordan Vanergriff, J.R. Todd and back-to-back defending world champ Austin Prock.

Six-time Pro Stock world champ Greg Anderson and KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn battled for the points lead all season, with Glenn winning in Indy to win the regular season championship. Both have four wins in 2026, but will be challenged by the likes of Greg and Aaron Stanfield, Matt Hartford, Jeg Coughlin Jr. and Erica Enders.

Reigning Pro Stock Motorcycle champion Richard Gadson starts the postseason as the points leader, looking to hold off teammate and two-time champion Gaige Herrera, Matt and Angie Smith, John Hall, Steve Johnson and Chase Van Sant.

The Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by MOPAR will also feature racing in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown.

Race fans at US 131 Motorsports Park can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. They are also invited to congratulate the event winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday to crown the first-ever national event winners in Martin. As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 12:15 and 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 18 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 20. Television coverage includes qualifying on FS1 at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday before eliminations action at 2 p.m.

To purchase tickets to the 2026 Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by MOPAR, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information about the NHRA, visit www.nhra.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.