North Georgia Natural Springs Partners With SS-Green Light and BRK Racing for Bristol Motor Speedway Along With CrampZero and CXP

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 16, 2026) — Garrett Smithley and SS GreenLight Racing announced a new partnership with North Georgia Natural Springs for Friday night’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. North Georgia Natural Springs, CrampZero and CXP will be featured on Smithley’s No. 0 Chevrolet as the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races under the lights in Bristol, Tennessee.

The Bristol program marks Dr. Saadiq F. El-Amin III’s first opportunity to bring his companies into NASCAR. The partnership will introduce the brands to a national motorsports audience through the No. 0 car and the race broadcast on The CW.

“I’m very excited to partner with Garrett Smithley and his team. I have not had the opportunity to expand into NASCAR until now, so I’m eager to bring my companies to a new market and industry!” — Dr. Saadiq F. El-Amin III, owner of North Georgia Natural Springs

“Having the support of Dr. El-Amin means a lot. Of course, we need sponsors to get to the racetrack, but beyond that, I’m excited to introduce our sport to new partners. I’m very excited to grow this relationship.” — Garrett Smithley

Smithley will compete in the 300-lap, 159.9-mile Food City 300 on Bristol Motor Speedway’s 0.533-mile concrete oval. The race is scheduled for Friday, September 18.

Tune In

Race Food City 300

Date Friday, September 18, 2026

Broadcast 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW

About North Georgia Natural Springs

At North Georgia Natural Springs, our mission is to provide the highest-quality bottled water products to our customers while promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility. We believe everyone deserves access to clean, refreshing water, and we strive to make that a reality.

About CrampZero

CrampZero® is designed to provide fast and effective temporary relief from nagging leg cramps and symptoms associated with restless legs syndrome. Its advanced formula is created to help customers reduce discomfort, sleep more comfortably and return to the activities they enjoy.

About CXP

Engineered in the lab and built for performance, CXP is where comfort meets performance. Developed with elite athletes and sports medicine experts, every piece is designed to enhance support, reduce distraction and unlock full potential. Perform. Recover. Repeat.