2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway II

NCTS RACE RECAP: BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY II

Event: UNOH 250 Presented by Ohio Logistics (250 laps / 133.25 miles)

Round: 19 of 25 (Chase Opener)

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Location: Bristol, TN

Date & Time: Thursday, September 17 | 8:00 PM ET

No. 45 Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Landen Lewis | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Start: 28th | Stage 1: 18th | Stage 2: 17th

Finish: 14th | Driver Points: 22nd | Owner Points: 9th

Key Takeaway: Landen Lewis and the Utilitra team executed a solid outing at Bristol Motor Speedway. The No. 45 Chevrolet rolled off the starting grid from 28th-place after qualifying was cancelled, but Lewis made quick work in the opening stage to climb to 18th. Lewis held his track position and gained a spot in stage two, but most importantly was able to remain on the lead lap to fight it out. In the final stage, Lewis moved forward and was able to bring his truck home without a scratch on it in 14th-place.

Landen Lewis’ Post-Race Thoughts: “Tonight went a lot better for us compared to our last couple races. We made all of the laps and I was able to learn a lot out there. 14th is obviously not where we want to be with our Utilitra Chevy, but we will continue to grind at it and continue to get better. I feel like tonight was a good way to start off our Chase run because we were at least able to finish the race. The last two races had just not went our way, so as funny as that sounds, I think it’s a good thing that we were able to finish the race, get our marbles back together, and get back on the right path. We’ll continue to work on it as I go to my first mile-and-a-half next week in Kansas.”

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 44 BLAC / GoKartMania Academy Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Andrés Perez de Lara | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Start: 27th | Stage 1: 21st | Stage 2: 21st

Finish: 17th | Driver Points: 15th | Owner Points: 21st

Key Takeaway: Andrés Pérez de Lara and the BLAC / GoKartMania Academy team rebounded from early challenges to end with a decent result in Bristol. Starting in 27th-place, Pérez de Lara passed a handful of trucks to move into 21st for both stage one and stage two. With a blistering pace set by the leaders, the No. 44 lost two laps in the opening stages, but was able to get back on the lead lap through strategy calls. Pérez de Lara worked hard to pick up track position late, resulting in a 17th-place finish.

Andrés Pérez de Lara’s Post-Race Thoughts: “We had a lot of ups and downs throughout the night with our BLAC / GoKartMania Academy Chevy. I feel like we lacked some pace which made the day difficult overall, but we gave it everything we could. I feel like we executed what we could in terms of positioning, and fortunately, we were able to get our lap back. I feel like our result tonight is a reflection of how much work everyone on our team put in tonight. We know where we were lacking speed, and we know we have to get to work on it. Bristol was a strong track for us last year, so we just need to get back to that for next time we come back here.”

About BLAC: BLAC is a technology and logistics company specializing in real-time tracking, asset visibility, and intelligent monitoring solutions for transportation, providing also location and condition data in real time for all shipments in the entire supply chain operations. With operations and coverage at an international level, BLAC provides advanced tracking technology designed to help companies reduce risk, improve operational control, and protect high-value cargo through real-time visibility and smart alert systems.

Through its innovative platform and 24/7 monitoring capabilities, BLAC supports businesses across multiple industries with scalable solutions focused on logistics security, transportation efficiency, and asset recovery. With years of experience in GPS tracking, supply chain visibility, and transportation security, BLAC continues to position itself as a trusted technology partner for companies seeking smarter and safer logistics operations.

About GoKartMania: GoKartMania is Mexico’s leading indoor go-kart track, a 100% Mexican company with a global presence. Their karts are of European origin and feature the most precise timing system. At GoKartMania, you’ll find activities for the whole family and a wide variety of race formats and activities.

GoKartMania is the ideal place for both beginners and seasoned motorsport enthusiasts. From a fun-filled, adrenaline-fueled afternoon with the family to competing in high-level series and championships, including position races, knockout format, endurance races, and karting clinics. They also offer

No. 4 AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Connor Hall | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett

Start: 26th | Stage 1: | Stage 2:

Finish: | Driver Points: 42nd | Owner Points: 31st

Key Takeaway: Connor Hall and the AutoVentive / Precision team had an eventful run in Bristol. Initially slated to start in 26th-place, Hall had to drop to the tail after the team replaced brake components before the start of the race. Not to be deterred, Hall gained ground in the first two stages and was rising through the field. Unfortunately, Hall ran over debris which cut the right-rear tire down and forced him to make two green flag pit stops in the final stage. He crossed the finish line in 29th-place.

Connor Hall’s Post-Race Thoughts: “Man, we had a lot going on tonight. I was telling the guys on the radio, with as good as we were in practice and qualifying earlier today, I never imagined that our race would play out like this. I learned a lot out there, and continue to get better every time I get to race one of these trucks. Going from Richmond to Loudon was an improvement, and Loudon to Bristol was another improvement. With that being said, hopefully Kansas will be better for us speed-wise and hopefully the race will fall our way. Big thank you to Cody Efaw, Precision Vehicle Logistics, Greg Fowler, Josh Morris, and everyone on this No. 4 team for their hard work.”

About AutoVentive: AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

No. 42 Vetted Ventures Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Parker Eatmon | Crew Chief: Landon Polinski

Start: 11th | Stage 1: 22nd | Stage 2: 32nd

Finish: 31st | Driver Points: 31st | Owner Points: 24th

Key Takeaway: Parker Eatmon and the Vetted Ventures team fought electrical issues throughout the race in Bristol. Eatmon started 11th in the 250-lap event, but slipped back in the first two stages. Noting that his truck was reporting signs of low voltage, Eatmon came to pit road at the end of stage two so the crew could diagnose the issue. The team was able to replace the battery, but lost multiple laps in the process. Eatmon nursed the truck home to a 31st-place finish.

Parker Eatmon’s Post-Race Thoughts: “It was a frustrating night for our Vetted Ventures Chevy. We lacked overall speed on entry and through the center of the corners. It’s unfortunate that we had the voltage issues, but I know it’s not from a lack of hard work on my team’s part. We will regroup moving onto Kansas next week, and hopefully have a better day there.”

About Vetted Ventures: Vetted Ventures is a pioneer in revolutionizing private sales and acquisitions management through an ecosystem of exclusive clients with the ability to be represented by one company across different industries. We aim to provide our clients with the opportunities they seek backed by the service they deserve. To learn more about the company, please visit www.Vetted-Ventures.com.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).