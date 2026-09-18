ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards East at Bristol Motor Speedway: Bush’s Beans Post-Race Notes

Carson Brown (No. 28 Distributor Wire & Cable Chevrolet) started from the Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole and led every lap to win the ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards Series East Bush’s Beans 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway. It was Brown’s third win of the season, following his wins at Phoenix Raceway and DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, and his second win in his last three starts.

The victory unofficially closes the gap in the ARCA Menards Series Owner Point Standings to 11 points between the leading Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 team and the Pinnacle Racing Group No. 28 team with just next week’s finale at Kansas Speedway remaining.

Tristan McKee (No. 77 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet) locked up the 2026 ARCA Menards East championship with his runner-up finish. McKee scored wins at Hickory Motor Speedway, Rockingham Speedway, Toledo Speedway, and Iowa Speedway and had a runner-up finish at Flat Rock Speedway and a third-place finish at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. McKee’s only finish outside the top three was a 32nd-place finish at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

McKee is the 27th different driver to earn at least one ARCA Menards Series champion since the series’ inception in 1987.

Kaden Honeycutt (No. 17 MMI / Jailbreaks Potato Chips Toyota) finished third, his first non-victory in three ARCA Menards Series starts in 2026. Honeycutt won in his other two starts at Watkins Glen International and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Three drivers entered the Bush’s Beans 200 with a mathematical chance to win the ARCA Menards East championship. Max Reaves (No. 18 Cook Out Toyota) came in just one points behind McKee in the standings but fell short by five points after finishing in the fourth position. Defending series champion Isaac Kitzmiller (No. 79 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) came in 18 points out of the lead and finished fifth, locking himself into third in the final series standings.

The Bush’s Beans 200 marked just the second ARCA Menards East race of the season that neither McKee nor Reaves led at least one lap. The only other time that happened in 2026 was at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park where Carson Brown and Kaden Honeycutt led all of the laps.

ARCA Menards Series championship points leader Jake Bollman (No. 20 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) finished sixth and added three points to his lead over Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 JBL Audio Toyota) who finished ninth. Annunziata started on the front row but was penalized for beating Brown to the start/finish line and had to battle back from a pass-thru penalty that put him a lap down.

Jade Avedisian (No. 15 Yahoo! Toyota) finished seventh, her fourth ARCA Menards Series top-ten finish in five 2026 starts.

Andy Jankowiak (No. 71 DAK’s Markets/DK Chevrolet) finished eighth, his fifth top-ten finish in 11 starts this season.

Taylor Mayhew (No. 42 MMI Chevrolet) rounded out the top ten, giving team owner Bruce Cook’s Cook Racing Technologies team two top-ten finishers; teammate Kaden Honeycutt finished third.

There were five cautions for 55 laps. Early accidents eliminated Hunter Wright (No. 95 Tennessee 811 / Visit Wilco Toyota) and Bobby Dale Earnhardt (No. 89 Tim Goulet For Hire Chevrolet) at lap 45; Zachary Tinkle (No. 53 Tinkle Family Foundation / Racing for Rescues Toyota) at lap 90, and Con Nicolopoulos (No. 06 Wayne Peterson Racing Toyota). All drivers were evaluated and released from the Infield Care Center with the exception of Nicolopoulos, who was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

Brown’s winning average speed was 73.800 miles per hour; his margin of victory was 2.056 seconds.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series is Menards 150 at Kansas Speedway on Friday, September 25. The race, set to begin at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, will be televised live on FS1 and carried on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide. ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring data throughout all on-track activity and live race audio. Follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization to sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

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