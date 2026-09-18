Front Row Motorsports: Bristol Motor Speedway NCTS Race Report- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Report

Bristol Motor Speedway 250

Date: Thursday, September 17, 2026

Event: Race 19 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-mile)

Length of Race: 250 laps over one hour, 33 minutes, 44 seconds

FRM Finish:

Chandler Smith (Started 2nd, Finished 24th / Running, completed 247 of 250 laps)

Layne Riggs (Started 1st, Finished 32nd / Running, completed 234 of 250 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Layne Riggs (1st)

Chandler Smith (3rd)

Chandler Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 3rd / Stage Two: 3rd / Race Result: 24th

“It was an interesting day to say the least,” said Smith. “Our No. 38 QuickTie Products Ford F-150 was solid the first two stages. We were right where we needed to run, top three, a third-place truck. We came in and the crew did a great job on the pit stop and the driver sped, so I ended up losing all of the track position. I was coming back through the field and the crew chief did a great job on making a call on the adjustment and got the truck way better. We ended up having a problem with the right-front tire. The stud completely broke off and the rim was completely broken and we had to pit. Nevertheless, we had a really good truck before we started having mechanical issues, so I’m proud of that. We had good speed today, so, regardless, we still have forward momentum going to Kansas.”

Layne Riggs Key Takeaways

Stage One: 1st / Stage Two: 1st / Race Result: 32nd

“We lost that one on pit road tonight,” said Riggs. “I don’t know what happened there. We had a really slow stop first of all, and then we didn’t even get the wheel tight either. Once you’re mired in the back and your two laps down, you’re just riding around with the guys in the back. I guess the 1 just lost talent and wrecked. I don’t really know what happened there. It’s probably one of the top three hardest hits of my life. I can’t believe the truck was still rolling after that. I feel like we had the truck to beat. This one stings really bad.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.