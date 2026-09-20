Logano Keeps Mustang Rolling with Dramatic Bristol Night Race Victory

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Bristol Night Race — Bristol Motor Speedway

Saturday, September 19, 2026

JOEY LOGANO KEEPS MUSTANG ROLLING WITH THIRD WIN OF 2026

Joey Logano won his third race of 2026 today, which is the eighth time in his career he has won at least three races in a season.

Ford has won four of the last six Cup races and six of the last 10: Joey Logano (3) , Ryan Blaney (2) and Ryan Preece (1).

The win is Logano’s 40th of his Cup Series career and 38th with Ford.

Those 38 wins put him third on the all-time Ford win list.

Team Penske has now won 113 times in the Cup series with Ford.

Today’s win is Ford’s 755th all-time in NASCAR Cup Series competition.

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse – VICTORY LANE INTERVIEWS – HOW DID YOU GET TO VICTORY LANE? “I love NASCAR racing. This is so much frickin’ fun and to watch to be a part of it is electric. Being here at Bristol. Hearing the fans scream and yell. What else can you want?” YOU WANTED TO MAKE A STATEMENT, SO HOW MEANINGFUL IS IT TO WIN? “It’s huge. We’re in the hunt now. We’re right where we need to be. We had a solid run last week and capitalized again with huge points again tonight, so we’re there.” HAVE THE SEAS EVER PARTED LIKE THAT FOR YOU? “Come on, Bristol. I hear you down here. That was awesome. We had a good race car. Team Penske put together a great car. We led the first stage there and you know it’s gonna get aggressive there at the end and we were in the right place at the right time.” THE BOOS ARE COMING DOWN. “That’s alright. There are a lot of 22 guys out there, too. For the haters, baby.” YOU SAID COMING INTO THE WEEKEND THAT YOU JUST HAD TO GET 20 POINTS BACK. YOU ARE NOW 16. DID YOU IMAGINE THIS RUN FROM THE 22 TEAM? “I did. Our cars have been good and have been getting better. Paul has been doing good. Joe’s been awesome. The pit crew has been good. I’ve got a great team. We’ve got a team that knows how to win championships. I thought there for a minute I was like, ‘OK, I might just finish third or fourth here tonight,’ and then they all kind of worked their way up and I was like, ‘Well, Merry Christmas to me.’ I got a gift there. There’s nothing like the Bristol Night Race. This is just the coolest experience as a race car driver being in front of all you fans down here, hearing everyone scream and cheer – sometimes boo, that’s alright. It’s pretty awesome.”

Ford Unofficial Finishing Results:

1st – Joey Logano

6th – Josh Berry

10th – Ryan Preece

11th – Austin Cindric

13th – Chris Buescher

15th – Brad Keselowski

16th – Noah Gragson

19th – Todd Gilliland

28th – Zane Smith

33rd – Ryan Blaney

37th – Josh Bilicki

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 WABASH Ford Mustang Dark Horse – WHAT DID YOU SEE THERE? “We got crashed.” IS THERE ANYTHING YOU COULD HAVE DONE? “I don’t know. Understand who was beneath me, I guess. I mean, I protected. I protected pretty early and he just kept coming left and never lifted and crashed me.” ANOTHER INCIDENT WITH THE 77. ARE YOU GOING TO SAY SOMETHING TO HIM? “Yes. Something is gonna happen.” ARE YOU GOING TO TALK TO HIM TONIGHT? “Yeah, probably.” WHAT’S GOING TO HAPPEN? “I don’t know yet.” WAS YOUR CAR HAMPERED BY NOT BEING ABLE TO RUN THE OUTSIDE AS GOOD AS THE INSIDE? “It probably preferred the bottom. The top was kind of a crush and not as good as I wanted to be up there, but we were still making it work, but I never got to finish the race.” DID YOU FEEL THE CONTACT CAME AS YOU WERE PROTECTING OR AFTER? “I have no idea. I just felt like he didn’t lift. I left him plenty of room for a lap before that. I didn’t chop him. I didn’t run him into the fence or nothing like I easily could have. I protected the bottom and he just decided he wanted to be there and didn’t lift and wrecked me.” HAS IT GONE ON TOO LONG? “Yeah. I haven’t had a problem with him for probably a year and a half, but it’s getting old.” WHAT HAPPENED WHEN THE CAUTION CAME OUT? “We were committed and then I got told to go back on the racetrack and it was a knee-jerk reaction. I did it and I shouldn’t have done it.”

JOSH BERRY, No. 21 WURTH Ford Mustang Dark Horse – ARE YOU SURPRISED ABOUT THE POST-RACE INCIDENT WITH BLANEY AND HOCEVAR? “I didn’t really see exactly what happened, but I don’t think that’s gonna be the last time that happens.” IS THAT A LONG TIME COMING? “Yeah, I would say so. I didn’t really see the accident to see what actually caused it, but it was a long time coming.” ANOTHER REALLY GOOD RACE FOR YOU GUYS. “Our car was honestly really strong. We were pretty tight early and took a swing at it and then the car was really strong from there on. I got a little damage coming through the lap traffic. I haven’t looked at it yet. The 42, I was going by him on the outside and the 42 decided to block me, instead of running the bottom like the 10 laps before. I ran into him and got a little nose damage. I don’t know if that hurt it, but, all in all, a good car. I would have loved a top five, but we’ll keep it going next week.”

RYAN PREECE, No. 60 Body Guard by Fastenal Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I thought we maximized our day. An untimely caution almost locked us, but P10.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Menards/Richmond Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “We kind of hurt our own day, but got saved with staying out there with a long run, but we had a pretty decent Menards Ford Mustang, just not able to capitalize. A lot of those cautions at the end got us cycled around on tires and all that. It’s good to salvage some decent points, but I thought we had a bit more today.”