TOYOTA RACING – NCS Bristol Post-Race Report – 09.19.26

GIBBS BATTLES FOR WIN AT BRISTOL

Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell continue to be a part of close championship battle

BRISTOL, Tenn. (September 19, 2026) – Ty Gibbs battled for the win late in a wild finish at Bristol Motor Speedway before finishing fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday evening. Christopher Bell was the top Toyota finisher in fourth.

Bell and Denny Hamlin continue to be a part of a fierce battle with Kyle Larson and Joey Logano for the championship points lead as the four drivers are separated by a total of 17 points with seven races remaining.

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Bristol Motor Speedway

Race 29 of 36 – 266.5 miles, 500 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Joey Logano*

2nd, Kyle Larson*

3rd, Carson Hocevar*

4th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

5th, TY GIBBS

7th, BUBBA WALLACE

8th, DENNY HAMLIN

18th, TYLER REDDICK

25th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

27th, CHASE BRISCOE

32nd, ERIK JONES

34th, RILEY HERBST

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

Can you take us through your race tonight?

“Yeah, I don’t know. It was close, but just in the Spring, I was able to pass everybody – tonight I wasn’t. When I had the track position, I could maintain it, but wasn’t good enough to drive up there and take the lead. Overall, it was a good day to keep us in the hunt for our DEWALT Toyota team. Whoever is the champion is going to have to be great. We are very much alive.”

TY GIBBS, No. 54 M&M’s Kyle Busch Tribute Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

What happened with the 48 and with the end of the race?

“I don’t know. It just sucks. The M&M’s Camry was a fun time tonight. I just tried to stay up too high in (turns) one and two, and tried to block the 77 (Carson Hocevar) from getting a run – and the 5 (Kyle Larson) snuck in there and got us all bottled up. Just unfortunate, but we will keep going.”

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 OUTLAW LIGHT Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 7th

Not bad tonight. How was your race?

“Just kind of ran our own race. Had a couple of close calls, but for the most part our OUTLAW LIGHT Toyota team did a good job all night. We were seventh to 10th when we come here and we were on the front side of that tonight, so we are making improvements. I really appreciate the work on the short track program. Just wanted more. I started licking my chops there at the end, but just a little bit too far back. All-in-all, pretty good. Excited for the next three weeks, mile-and-a-halves. Toyotas are super strong, and get some separation and get away from the hornets’ nest that I feel like we’ve been in for the last month or so, and get some Toyotas back on top and back in victory lane.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 National Debt Relief Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 8th

You leave Bristol one point out of the championship lead. How would you assess your race?

“We just have to get to running a little bit better. Today, I thought early on – in the first stage – I really liked my National Debt Relief Toyota. I thought we had a car that would contend for the win, and then second stage, when we took the stage points in stage one that put us to the back, and once we lost track position, it just wasn’t quite as good. I think the track changed on us as well. Then we got caught by that caution, so that was unfortunate. It is the way it is, but we move on.”

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 SiriusXM Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 18th

What was going on with your race car today?

“Yeah, that is a good question. Our SiriusXM Camry didn’t drive bad, we were just one of the slowest cars on the race track. It is unacceptable any time of year, but especially in the Chase and after a tough day in Gateway. Just off where we need to be currently.”

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