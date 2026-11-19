The Connecticut-based company has a passion for motorsports seen through its longstanding partnership with driver Ryan Preece

CONCORD, NC (November 19, 2026) — Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing announced today an extension of its partnership with Mohawk Northeast, Inc. The agreement will see Mohawk serve as the primary partner of the number 6 Ford Mustang and Ryan Preece during multiple 2027 races.

Mohawk Northeast, Inc. is a leading heavy civil and marine construction contractor with over 50 years of experience delivering complex infrastructure projects throughout the Northeast region. Specializing in bridge, marine, railroad, and structural construction, the company is committed to safety, quality, and excellence on every project.

The Connecticut-based company has a longstanding passion for motorsports, highlighted by its partnership with Preece. The two joined forces decades ago as the Connecticut native pursued his NASCAR dreams on the short tracks of the Northeast.

“There are partnerships in racing, and then there are relationships that go far beyond the racetrack. What Al and everyone at Mohawk have meant to me throughout my career is hard to put into words. They believed in me long before we got to where we are today, and that kind of loyalty is something I’ll never take for granted,” said Preece. “Coming from the Northeast, we share a lot of the same values. Hard work, determination, and staying true to the people who helped you along the way. I’m incredibly proud to continue representing Mohawk, but even more grateful for the friendship and trust we’ve built over the years. Having them alongside me for another season means a lot.”

Mohawk joined RFK Racing as a partner in 2024, bringing its presence to the national stage and celebrating a shared commitment to performance and teamwork.

“We are thrilled to continue a mutually rewarding partnership with our friends at Mohawk. Al Heinke and his team have been unwavering in their support of motorsports, our organization, and of course Ryan Preece,” said RFK Racing President Chip Bowers. “Their passion for engineering and the construction of large scale, highly complicated projects are a natural association for our brand.”

The extension brings Mohawk’s brand to some of NASCAR’s biggest stages in 2027, celebrating the company’s passion for motorsports and its continued support of the sport. Mohawk will be showcased at tracks where Preece considers home: Pocono Raceway, Watkins Glen International, and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“We at Mohawk Northeast, are very proud to once again support Ryan Preece as he commands the iconic number 6 for RFK Racing in the 2027 NASCAR season. Ryan epitomizes the characteristics that a professional racecar driver embodies, and he delivers an exciting performance every week on track,” said Mohawk Northeast Inc. President Al Heinke. “Ryan’s professionalism, grit, and work ethic are a tremendous source of pride for our entire Company. Ryan Preece is one of Connecticut’s superstars, and we at Mohawk Northeast are thrilled to be part of his journey, now and in the future!

Founded in 1967, Mohawk Northeast began as a small, local contractor in Connecticut and grew through decades of strong leadership, and a commitment to doing things the right way. Built on a foundation of family values, experienced people, and steady growth, the company has remained true to its roots while continuing to evolve with the industry.

Through decades of growth and meaningful partnerships, Mohawk Northeast continues to build its legacy while looking ahead to new opportunities. Whether in construction or motorsports, the company remains driven by the same values that have defined it from the beginning.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit https://www.rfkracing.com/and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.