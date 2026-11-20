TRICON Garage revealed its crew chief lineup for the 2027 NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series season that features a new addition to the roster.

Chad Walter is TRICON’s newest addition for next season as he will work atop the No. 15 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro pit box with the entry piloted by Sammy Smith, the latter of whom is also set to compete both a TRICON and in the Truck division on a full-time basis for the first time ever. Smith is a four-time O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race winner and has spent the previous three seasons competing at JR Motorsports. He also notched his first Truck career victory at Talladega Superspeedway in October.

Walter joins TRICON after spending the previous three Truck seasons at Spire Motorsports. This past season, he was a crew chief for Spire’s No. 77 Chevrolet team that was piloted by 10 competitors. The entry notched victory at Texas Motor Speedway with Carson Hocevar, nine top-five results, 13 top-10 results and a sixth-place result in the 2026 Truck owner’s standings. To date, Walter has achieved two victories in 141 events and five victories in 239 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series events as a crew chief.

The remainder of TRICON’s crew chiefs that include Jerame Donley, Seth Smith, Scott Zipadelli and Jeff Stankiewicz will remain with their respective entries from this past season that includes the Nos. 1, 5, 11 and 17 Toyota entries.

Donley, who first became a Truck crew chief for TRICON in 2023, spent this past season as the crew chief of TRICON’s No. 1 Toyota entry that was piloted by 10 different competitors (Thomas Annunziata, Gavan Boschele, Dario Franchitti, Taylor Gray, Corey Heim, Jimmie Johnson, Brandon Jones, Nick Leitz and William Sawalich). The No. 1 entry notched a pair of victories with Heim (Rockingham Speedway in April & Michigan International Speedway in June) and a total of 13 top-10 results before finishing in eighth place in the 2026 owner’s standings. Driver announcements for TRICON’s No. 1 entry that will be an “all-star” entry remains to be determined.

Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Like Walter, Seth Smith has been at TRICON since the organization’s inception in 2023 and he spent this past season as a crew chief for TRICON’s second “all-star” entry, the No. 5 Toyota entry that was piloted by 12 competitors (Adam Andretti, Thomas Annunziata, Chase Briscoe, Harrison Burton, Brent Crews, Bayley Currey, Spencer Davis, Graham Doyle, Corey Heim, Nick Leitz, John Hunter Nemechek and William Sawalich). The entry won at Darlington Raceway in Heim in mid-March and finished in the top-10 mark nine times before finishing in 14th place in the final standings. For the 2027 season, Smith, who will continue to work as TRICON’s No. 5 entry’s crew chief, is paired with Dawson Sutton, the latter of whom spent the previous three Truck seasons at Rackley W.A.R.

Next, Zipadelli returns as the reigning two-time Truck Series championship-winning crew chief and remains atop the pit box of the No. 11 Toyota team that has achieved the pair of championships with two different competitors. After winning a record-breaking 12 victories and the 2025 title with Corey Heim, Zipadelli was paired with Kaden Honeycutt, the latter of whom achieved his first five career victories, including the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and the overall championship in 2026 by 83 points. As a result, Zipadelli became the first-ever crew chief to achieve three Truck championships with three different competitors, with Zipadelli also winning the 2018 Truck championship with Brett Moffitt at Hattori Racing Enterprises.

Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan for SpeedwayMedia.com.

To date, Zipadelli has notched 41 victories in 277 events as a Truck crew chief, where he is also three victories away from tying Eric Phillips for the most Truck wins as a crew chief at 44. The duo of Zipadelli and Honeycutt also achieved three poles, 15 top-five results, 18 top-10 results, 592 laps led and an average-finishing result of 7.8 this past season as they return to defend their title in 2027.

Lastly, Stankiewicz will remain paired up with Giovanni Ruggiero over at TRICON’s No. 17 Toyota team for the 2027 Truck season. Stankiewicz, who first joined TRICON this past season, led Ruggiero and the No. 17 team to four top-five results, 12 top-10 results, 65 laps led, an average-finishing result of 12.6 and a Chase berth before they settled in sixth place in the driver’s standings. To date, Stankiewicz has achieved 12 victories in 248 Truck events as a crew chief as he remains in pursuit for his first win with TRICON next season.

Amid TRICON’s crew chief lineup for the 2027 season, Matt Puccia was also revealed to remain as the organization’s competition direction for a fifth consecutive season.

Meet the men atop the box.



TRICON’s 2027 crew chief lineup 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ox8JnpTvmH — TRICON (@TRICONGarage) November 20, 2026

The 2027 NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series is scheduled to commence at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on February 19. The event will be aired on FOX Sports, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.