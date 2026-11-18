A licence badge on a casino site is the visible end of a long process. Behind it is a regulator that decided the operator was fit to hold a licence, set the rules it must follow and keeps the power to fine it, suspend it or take the licence away. Understanding what regulators do helps explain why the same game can come with very different protections depending on where it is licensed.

1. Deciding who may operate

Licensing starts with an assessment of the applicant. Regulators typically look at:

Ownership and control. Who owns the company, directly and through holding structures, and whether those people are fit and proper.

Who owns the company, directly and through holding structures, and whether those people are fit and proper. Source of funds. Where the money used to set up and run the business comes from.

Where the money used to set up and run the business comes from. Financial standing. Whether the business can pay its debts and protect player balances.

Whether the business can pay its debts and protect player balances. Systems and policies. Anti-money laundering procedures, responsible gambling measures, data protection and technical systems.

Anti-money laundering procedures, responsible gambling measures, data protection and technical systems. Key personnel. Many regulators license or approve individuals in senior roles, not just the company.

The depth of this assessment is one of the biggest differences between jurisdictions. Some regulators take months and require local staff and servers; others focus on documentation.

2. Setting the rules of play

Once licensed, an operator must follow the regulator’s conditions. These cover areas such as:

verifying age and identity, and when that must happen;

offering deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion;

connecting to national self-exclusion registers where they exist;

marketing and bonus rules, including caps on wagering requirements in some markets;

game design limits, such as maximum stakes or minimum spin speed;

how player funds are held, for example in segregated accounts.

Rules are not fixed. Regulators update them regularly, which is why a casino’s terms in a regulated market can change several times a year.

3. Testing games and systems

Most regulators require games and random number generators to be tested by approved independent laboratories before they go live, and many require periodic re-testing. The tests check that outcomes are random, that the published return to player matches the game’s mathematics and that the game behaves as described. Regulators also audit the operator’s wider systems, including how bets are recorded and how player accounts are managed.

4. Supervising and auditing

Licensing is the beginning of supervision, not the end. Regulators collect regular reports from licensees, run compliance reviews and carry out unannounced checks. Topics that draw particular attention are anti-money laundering controls, how operators identify customers at risk of harm and whether marketing reaches people it should not.

5. Enforcing and sanctioning

When an operator breaks the rules, regulators can act. Typical tools include:

warnings and formal requirements to fix specific failings;

financial penalties or settlements;

additional licence conditions;

suspension of the licence;

revocation, which ends the operator’s right to offer gambling under that licence.

Several regulators publish their enforcement decisions in full. These documents are often the most detailed public account of how an operator actually runs its business.

6. Acting against unlicensed operators

In markets that require a local licence, regulators also act against operators serving players without one. Depending on national law this can mean blocking domains, instructing payment providers not to process transactions, publishing warning lists or fining offenders. Belgium, for example, publishes a list of blocked illegal gambling sites.

7. Handling complaints

Most regulators do not settle individual disputes about winnings themselves. Instead they require operators to run an internal complaints process and to refer unresolved cases to an approved independent dispute resolution service. Regulators do use complaints as intelligence: a pattern of similar complaints about one operator can trigger an investigation.

8. Publishing information

Good regulators make their work visible. Useful signs are a searchable register with licence status and domains, published licence conditions, published enforcement actions and market statistics. Registers matter most for players, because they are the only reliable way to confirm that a licence claim is real and current. They also show how many licences become inactive over time: in the Malta Gaming Authority register, for instance, close to half of all listed licences are not active.

Why regulators differ so much

All of the functions above exist in some form in every licensing jurisdiction, but their intensity varies. A national regulator that protects its own residents tends to set detailed player protection rules and enforce them publicly. An international licensing hub may focus more on corporate due diligence and less on the details of how games are offered in each market. Neither model is the same as the other, and the same operator can be subject to both if it holds several licences.

Finding out who regulates a casino

To see which authority stands behind a casino, start with the licence named in its terms and look it up in that regulator’s register. Directories of regulators, such as the one at https://gamblelex.com/regulators/, list dozens of gambling authorities with the licences each has issued and the casinos that cite them, which is a quick way to see how widely a regulator is used and to find its register.

Summary

A regulator decides who can operate, sets the rules, tests games, supervises operators, sanctions breaches, acts against unlicensed sites and publishes information. The licence badge is shorthand for all of this, and the protections it stands for depend entirely on which regulator issued it.