Houston moves on trucks. They roll down the freeways, carrying freight to and from the Port of Houston, the refineries, and the chemical plants, and every one of them shares the road with ordinary drivers. An 18-wheeler is much bigger and heavier than any car, pickup, van, or SUV, and when one hits a smaller vehicle, the outcome can be catastrophic. A loaded semi can weigh 80,000 pounds, while a passenger car weighs 2,000 to 3,000 pounds and an SUV 5,000 to 6,000. That weight gives a truck in motion tremendous energy, and all of it transfers to whatever it hits. A Houston 18-Wheeler Truck Accident Lawyer understands that force, and what it takes to hold the people behind it responsible.

How Common Are Truck Accidents in Houston?

The numbers are alarming. In 2022, there were 19,425 truck accidents in Texas, more than any other state in the country. Texas also had the most accidents with injuries and the most with fatalities, and 692 people lost their lives that year. Some of the worst roads include West Tidwell Road, Cullen Boulevard, Clay Road, and Westheimer Road.

Harris County, where Houston sits, saw 6,203 motor vehicle crashes. The crowded urban environment and the constant stream of truck traffic make the city a hotspot for these collisions. Knowing where they happen most can help raise awareness and push for safety measures that bring the numbers down.

Five Ways an 18-Wheeler Crash Happens

A jackknife happens when the trailer skids and angles toward the cab, like a folding knife. A rollover happens when the load is not properly distributed or secured, or the truck takes a quick turn. Blind spot crashes happen in the areas on both sides of the truck that mirrors cannot see, the places drivers call No-Zones.

An underride crash happens when a smaller vehicle moves under the trailer, and the injuries are often fatal. A rear-end crash happens because an 18-wheeler needs far more time to stop, and a driver who follows too closely cannot halt in time. No matter the type, seeking medical attention and consulting with a lawyer is essential.

What Causes Most Truck Accidents in Texas

Driver fatigue is one of the biggest causes, and so is distracted driving. Speeding and unsafe lane changes put everyone nearby at risk, and following too closely leaves no room to stop. Aggressive driving, unsafe turns, unsafe backing up, and inadequate training all add to the danger on a crowded freeway.

Poor training leaves some drivers unprepared, and driving under the influence makes a bad situation worse. Improper maintenance, defective parts, and a load that is overloaded or badly balanced can all send a truck out of control. A Houston 18-Wheeler Truck Accident Lawyer looks at every one of these causes, because each one points to someone who failed.

What Your Claim Can Recover

The money in a truck accident claim pays for real losses. A Houston 18-Wheeler Truck Accident Lawyer will pursue economic damages, the losses you can count: medical bills, prescription costs, rehabilitation expenses, lost wages, reduced earning capacity, and repair or replacement of your damaged property.

Non-economic damages cover the human losses: pain and suffering, physical impairment, emotional distress, diminished quality of life, and loss of consortium. The injuries behind those losses are often severe, from whiplash and broken bones to brain injuries, spinal cord damage, and paralysis. Punitive damages can apply when the defendant acted with fraud, malice, or gross negligence.

Why Truck Cases Are More Complex

A car crash usually involves two drivers and their insurers. A truck crash can involve the driver, the trucking company, the owner, the manufacturer, a maintenance provider, a cargo company, a freight broker, or the loader. Sorting out who is responsible takes extensive investigation and expert analysis.

State and federal regulations add another layer. Weight limits keep trucks from overloading, hours-of-service rules limit driving time without rest, and maintenance and inspection requirements keep vehicles safe. Drivers also face strict drug and alcohol testing, and a violation of any of these rules can support a claim of negligence.

What to Do After a Truck Accident

Check yourself and others for injuries, and call 911 if anyone is seriously hurt. Call the police, even if the crash seems minor, so a report is filed. Exchange contact and insurance information with the truck driver, gather witness contacts, and take photos of the scene, the vehicles, and any visible damage.

Notify your insurance company right away, and seek medical attention even if you feel fine, since adrenaline can mask injuries. Preserve your evidence, from photos and damaged parts to medical invoices and a copy of the police report, and avoid recorded statements to an opposing insurer before you understand your rights. Texas gives you two years from the date of the negligence to file a lawsuit, so do not wait.

How the Firm Can Help You

The Callahan Law Firm investigates every truck accident case on its own, gathering police reports, witness statements, and electronic data from the tractor. The team works with reconstruction experts, medical experts, and financial experts to show what happened and what the injuries will cost. A Houston 18-Wheeler Truck Accident Lawyer will file the claims, handle the insurers, and prepare for trial.

Most truck accident lawyers work on a contingency fee basis, so they are paid only if you recover, usually between 33% and 40% of the total. The initial consultation costs nothing, and the firm is paid only if you win. If you or a loved one was hurt in an 18-wheeler crash, reach out today and learn what your case may be worth.