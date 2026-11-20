STATESVILLE, N.C. — November 20, 2026 — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB today announced the close of an $85 million investment round, from a small group of high-net-worth families, to support the team’s expansion to three full-time NASCAR Cup Series entries in 2027. This marks a major milestone for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB as it represents continued investment in the organization’s long-term future, as the team scales its operations.

The capital will support the team’s growing operations and development of its new race facility and business operations headquarters in Mooresville, N.C., expected to open in 2028. The investment strengthens LEGACY’s foundation for sustained competitive progress and its ability to deliver greater value to partners.

“Our new partners believe in LEGACY, and they have a history of sports investment in the NFL and MLB. That makes this a special day for the CLUB,” said Jimmie Johnson, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion and LEGACY Co-Owner. “Their support, along with Knighthead’s continued commitment, gives us the foundation to keep investing in our people, our program, and our performance on track. We’re building this for the long term, and I’m excited about what’s ahead.”

Certain affiliates of Knighthead Capital Management, LLC (Knighthead), a multi-billion-dollar private equity and investment manager, also increased their ownership stake in LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. Knighthead’s larger commitment reflects its continued confidence in LEGACY, in NASCAR, and in growing the sport. Johnson remains Chairman of the Board, and LEGACY continues to be bolstered by its Strategic Ownership Group — the collection of championship athletes, entertainers, entrepreneurs, investors, motorsport legends, and cultural leaders united by a shared ambition to build a competitive organization whose influence and community extend far beyond the track.

“We have great confidence in Jimmie, the LEGACY leadership team, and the organization they are building,” said Kyle Kneisly, Partner at Knighthead and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Board Member. “LEGACY has the people, the partners and the vision to continue to grow, and we’re thrilled for the future as the team expands both on and off the track.”

With this increased investment and the ongoing backing from Knighthead, LEGACY is positioned to enter the next phase of its evolution in the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 2027 season delivers a new era for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, with Josh Berry and Riley Herbst joining the organization. Berry will drive the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE, while Herbst will drive the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE, the team’s new full-time entry. Erik Jones returns on a multi-year extension in the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE, serving as the team’s most tenured driver and cornerstone of the 2027 lineup.

Galatioto Sports Partners (GSP), a leading sports investment bank, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB on the investment round. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP (Davis Polk) served as legal counsel to LEGACY. “We thank GSP and Davis Polk for their support of LEGACY and their role in helping us bring this investment round to a successful close,” said Johnson. “Their expertise in sports and commitment to relationships helped us bring together a strong group of new partners who share our long-term vision.”

ABOUT KNIGHTHEAD: Knighthead Capital Management, LLC was co-founded in 2008 by Tom Wagner and Ara Cohen and has grown to become a diversified asset management platform with an experienced team of investment professionals. With a long-term investment approach, Knighthead has significant experience in private equity, operational and financial turnarounds, and strategic investments, including, but not limited to, investments globally across professional sports, luxury and experiential brands and other sectors. Knighthead manages assets across a variety of investment vehicles including insurance asset management, real estate lending, and closed and open-ended vehicles.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and certain affiliates of Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE driven by Erik Jones. Beginning in 2027, Josh Berry will drive the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE and the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE driven by Riley Herbst will debut full time in the 2027 season, while Johnson will make his final NASCAR Cup Series start at the 2027 DAYTONA 500. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King,” serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.