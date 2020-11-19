NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to race at Watkins Glen International, August 7

Series to compete at New York’s Home for NASCAR for first time since 2000

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (Nov. 19, 2020) – For the first time in more than 20 years, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will race at Watkins Glen International. The sanctioning body announced the 2021 Truck Series schedule today, and it will include New York’s Home for NASCAR on Saturday, August 7.

The race will be part of a doubleheader with the previously announced NASCAR Xfinity Series event. The weekend will be capped off by the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen race, Sunday, August 8. This is the first time that all three NASCAR national series will compete on a single weekend at The Glen.

“We are thrilled to have the Camping World Truck Series return to WGI,” Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup said. “Some of the most exciting and iconic finishes in the Truck Series have been on the road courses. To have all the stars of NASCAR race at our historic road course will be an amazing treat for our fans and a great way to showcase the diverse racing of the sport.”

The Glen will also welcome two local drivers of the Camping World Truck Series to the circuit for their home race. Christian Eckes, 2019 ARCA Menards Series champion is from Middletown, N.Y. and Stewart Friesen hails from Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario. As a rookie in the Truck Series in 2020, Eckes earned a spot in the 10-driver Playoff field.

From 1996–2000, Watkins Glen International hosted the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series each year. The inaugural race in 1996 was won by four-time series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer, Ron Hornaday Jr. Canadian-native Ron Fellows’ two Truck Series wins both came at The Glen (1997, 1999). He is the only driver to win more than one Truck Series race in the five events at WGI. The last winner of a Truck Series race at The Glen was Greg Biffle, June 24, 2000.

The schedule for the ARCA Menards Series 2021 season will be announced in the near future. In addition, start times and television network information for all NASCAR sanctioned series races will also be announced at a later date.

The full 2021 NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series schedules can be found at NASCAR.com. Additionally, for more information on Go Bowling at The Glen event weekend, please visit TheGlen.com.

About Watkins Glen International

Located within five (5) hours (~300 miles) of 25% of the US population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, four-times voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.TheGlen.com.