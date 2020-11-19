Pocono Announces 2021 NASCAR and ARCA Races and Multi-Day Ticket Bundles with Free Friday Event Ticket

FIVE RACES IN THREE DAYS AT POCONO IN 2021

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series Races Added to 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Week; Multi-Day Ticket Bundles Available

LONG POND, Pa. (November 19, 2020) – Pocono Raceway’s 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Week schedule will feature five races in three days from Friday, June 25 – Sunday, June 27. Tickets and camping options are on sale now, including Multi-Day Ticket Bundles available for Saturday and Sunday.

Below are major highlights from today’s announcement:

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Date Announced: Pocono Raceway will host a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday, June 26. It will also be the 12th annual Camping World Truck Series race held at ‘The Tricky Triangle.’

ARCA Menards Series Date Announced: The General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible200 ARCA Menards Series race is scheduled to take place at Pocono Raceway on Friday, June 25, 2021. This will be the 68th ARCA Menards Series race held at ‘The Tricky Triangle.’

Five Raceway Races In Three Days: Pocono Raceway is scheduled to host a the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, June 25, a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race and the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races on Saturday, June 26, as well as the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series race and a second NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 27. Additional event details will be announced later.

Only Happening at Pocono: The NASCAR Doubleheader Week will showcase the only time the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to compete on the same day in 2021, the only NASCAR Xfinity Series race held on a Sunday next year and the only time two NASCAR Cup Series race will take place on back-to-back days at the same track. Additional details regarding the NASCAR Doubleheader Week will be announced later.

Multi-Day Ticket Bundles Available: Multi-day Ticket Bundles are available for purchase in the 100, 200 and shaded 300-Levels of the Grandstand, as well as the Terrace Club, Club Pocono and Victory Circle Club sections. Multi-Day Ticket Bundles offer the convenience of a one-stop shop where a fan can select their tickets quickly and without having to navigate multiple ticket page options. To purchase a Multi-Day Ticket Bundle, visit www.poconoraceway.com/ticket or call our Ticket Office at 1-800-722-3929.

Kids Attend Free: Kids, ages 12 and under, will receive free admission to the NASCAR races at Pocono Raceway in 2021. This includes free access to the 100 and 200 levels of the Grandstand, Fan Fair and camping areas. Kids may attend Friday’s events without a ticket, but they must be accompanied by an adult ticket holders at all times. All attendees, regardless of age and including kids, must have a ticket for Grandstand access on Saturday and Sunday. Kids tickets, for Saturday and Sunday, are offered free of charge during the ticket purchase process.

Additional Tickets on Sale Now: Additional select ticket and camping options for all NASCAR events at Pocono Raceway are available online at www.poconoraceway.com or by calling 1-800-722-3929.

Complimentary Perks for Ticket Holders: Parking is free of charge for all NASCAR events at Pocono Raceway in 2021. All Saturday and Sunday tickets, purchased directly through the track, include the complimentary Worry-Free Weather Guarantee. There are also flexible payment options available for ticket purchasers. To learn more, visit www.poconoraceway.com.

Note: All events, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Children must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder for gate admission and at all times while on Pocono Raceway property. Certain terms, conditions and fees may apply for ticket purchases. Pocono Raceway reserves the right to determine changes in seat/camping locations or to make changes to seating/camping assignments.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 50 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including two NASCAR Cup Series, one NASCAR Xfinity Series, one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and one ARCA Menards Series events each year. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 200 events including a wide-range of car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.