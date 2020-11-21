7 Fall Car Care Tips that we need to Consider

Understandably, 2020 hasn’t been an easy year for our vehicles. With our cars idling around in garages due to the extended lockdowns, it’s time to get them back on the roads for reinvigorating the vitals. However, things aren’t going to be as easy with winter expected to make an appearance, eventually subjecting our vehicles to wet roads, snowfalls, and some of the more inclement weather conditions.

Then again, prepping up for the chills and ice-clad driveways is a possibility, provided we have an airtight fall care plan in place for our cars.

Here are the most cost-effective and accommodative fall car care tips to consider:

3 ideas for keeping the vitals in perfect health

Fix the Wiper Blades

We need to accept that wiper blades aren’t as durable as we expect them to be. Besides, sudden changes in heat and temperature can lead to cracks. Therefore, it is advisable to replace the same before the advent of the wintry chills, to prepare better for the heavy snowfalls and unexpected showers while driving through the city or countryside.

Check the Heater

Although checking the heater is one of the few things to do as a part of the fall car care plan, we must also test the defroster and its existing efficacy before the winter arrives. In case the heater and existing defroster module are taking longer to generate adequate levels of heat, it is necessary to get them repaired, at the earliest.

Replace Engine Oil

Mostly relevant for cars that have been sitting idle for a while, replacing the engine oil makes even more sense before the winter. Needless to say, the car ignition requires additional efforts during the wintry spells and, therefore, it is necessary to keep the engine oil quality and quantity, within the permissible standards.

Couple of Necessary Checks

Attend to the Tires and Brakes

Needless to say, the set of car tires is our first point of contact with the skidding wintry roads. Therefore, we must attend the same by checking for noticeable abrasions. Besides, the braking system also requires our attention as it determines the overall safety quotient, whilst driving in wet conditions.

Fix the Broken Lights

As a part of the fall car care plan, we must take time out to replace the erroneous brake, tail, and parking lights. Not just that, the emergency flashers also require adequate servicing to counter the unpredictability of winter.

Two Under-the-Hood Car Maintenance Tips

Charge or replace the battery

Wintertime can be a bit harsh on the car batteries and it is necessary to get them checked for charge retention, loose connection, and even corrosions. Once the bases are covered, it becomes easier to get the car started, sans stutters.

Replace the Depleting Fluids

Our fall car care plan must incorporate transmission and washer fluid replacement followed by special attention towards the ‘power steering’ fluid for adhering to safe maneuverability standards.

