Front Row Motorsports: Charlotte Motor Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Charlotte Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Coca-Cola 600

Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

Event: Race 15 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)

#of Laps: 400

Time/TV/Radio: 6:00PM ET on Amazon Prime/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Zane Smith (23rd)

Todd Gilliland (26th)

Noah Gragson (30th)

Noah Gragson Notes

The NASCAR Cup Series comes out of its all-star break with its annual Memorial Day weekend, 600-mile marathon at Charlotte Motor Speedway. A home race for the industry, where each team will look to impress in front of the local fan base, it will be the first time Noah Gragson has made consecutive starts in the season’s longest race for the same team. Competing in his first Coca-Cola 600 for Front Row Motorsports in 2025, Gragson started eighth and finished 10th. In five starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Gragson recorded two top-5 and four top-10 finishes. He also had results of ninth and eighth, in a pair of NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series events at the 1.5-mile quad-oval coming in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

As lead partner on the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse at Charlotte, Rush Truck Centers will join in honoring our country’s fallen heroes with a special patriotic-themed car design for the Memorial Day weekend event. The red, white and blue will wave down each side of the car for the Coca-Cola 600, on Sunday, and at San Diego, on Naval Base Coronado in June, where the series will celebrate America 250. For over 60 years, Rush Truck Centers has provided premium products and services for the commercial vehicle market at over 150 dealerships across North America. Through their commitment to keeping customers up and running, Rush Truck Centers proudly serves the region around Charlotte Motor Speedway, with nearby locations in Charlotte and Hickory. Each week, the Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse race cars are transported to the track behind the power of Peterbilt Model 579 tractors, provided and serviced exclusively by the team at Rush Truck Centers. To find the Rush Truck Centers location nearest to you, visit rushtruckcenters.com.

In honor of NASCAR’s 600 miles of Remembrance initiative, Noah Gragson will honor Staff Sgt. Matthew Ammerman with Ammerman’s name on the windshield of the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Born in Noblesville, Indiana, on June 17th, 1985, Ammerman was assigned to the Special Forces Operational Detachment- Alpha (SFODA 7312) A Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) when he lost his life in Zabul Province, Afghanistan on December 3rd, 2014, while supporting Operation Enduring Freedom.

“Coming out of the All-Star Race with solid finish was very important to us,” said Gragson, after racing his way into the final segment and finishing 11th. “We’re closing in on the halfway point of the season and really feel like we’re starting to gel more, as a team, after all the changes that happened over the offseason. The next few races are at places that I really enjoy going to and I’m hopeful that we can keep making strides in the right direction, to get back to that level we feel like we should be competing at. If we can replicate what we did at Charlotte last season, that will help give us even more confidence heading into the summer grind at a bunch of unique tracks.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Adam Fournier

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske

Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Sheridan Jones

Hometown: Norfolk, Virginia

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Tommy Bebie

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

Fueler: Blake Baker

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team will don the Grillo’s Pickles branding in this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series “Crown Jewel” race. It will be the first of four primary races for the iconic pickle company. Made with a 100-year old family recipe, Grillo’s Pickles started in the Boston Common in 2008 selling pickles out of a Cutlass Supreme and then a Pickle Cart. Since then, Grillo’s has grown to national grocery distribution. Partnering with Front Row Motorsports in 2024, the Massachusetts-based company has become one of the most recognizable names in NASCAR, thanks to its fan-favorite green and white “Pickle Car”. Fans can shop for all Grillo’s Pickles products and merch by going to www.Grillos.com.

For this year’s 600 Miles of Remembrance, Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team will honor Chief Warrant Officer Four Michael L. Wright. Wright was selected to be honored on the windshield of the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse by Grillo’s Pickles Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Luker, who was a friend of Wright. Wright was born in Indiana on October 13th, 1964. Wright was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) in October 1999, where he served as the MH-47 Maintenance Platoon Leader, Battalion Production Control Officer, and Aviation Maintenance Officer. Wright lost his life on June 1st, 2006, near Doerun, Georgia, during a training flight.

“This is the biggest race of the year since the Daytona 500,” said Gilliland. “It’s cool to see so many people from the shop at the track who don’t normally get to experience what a race weekend is like for the traveling team. I’m excited to host the Wright family and Grillo’s as well. Grillo’s and Mark Luker have been big supporters of mine, so it means a lot that they handpicked CW4 Wright to be on the No. 34 this weekend. Hopefully, I can bring home a solid finish that everyone can be proud of.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon

Hometown: Troy, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith will make his fourth start in the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600. His best finish in the prestigious event came in the 2023 event, driving the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, where he started 29th and finished 10th, earning himself his best career NASCAR Cup Series finish at the track. In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith has four starts at the track, earning three top-10’s and two top-five finishes with, his best result coming in 2020 when he finished third.

Aaron’s Rent to Own joins Smith and the No. 38 team for this weekend’s activities, debuting a patriotic Aaron’s Lucky Dog scheme for the 400-lap event. The nostalgic Lucky Dog carries a rich history in the NASCAR Cup Series and has been piloted by multiple race winners and championship contenders, making it one of the most recognizable and celebrated paint schemes in the sport.

Zane Smith and the No. 38 team will honor a relative of the team’s car chief, Private First-Class Willis Earl Norris. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, on January 1st, 1910, Norris entered the U.S. Army service on September 10th, 1943, and trained at Camp Von Dorn, in Mississippi, and Camp Breckenridge, in Kentucky, before deploying to England. As a member of the 331st Infantry Regiment, 83rd Infantry Division, Norris paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving his country in the D-Day landings, on the beaches of Normandy.

“Pretty stoked about the patriotic look we have on the Aarons Dream Machine this weekend, especially with a team and family tie-in with our Car Chief (Will Norris) having a family member honored on the windshield,” said Smith. “Obviously, every weekend we want to go out and do our best, but this one will have a little more meaning for sure.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Mechanic: Austin Bloom

Hometown: Lowell, Oregon

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman

Hometown: Newton, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew

Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT RUSH TRUCK CENTERS

More than a dealer network, Rush Truck Centers is the premier solutions provider for the commercial vehicle industry. With more than 150 Rush Truck Centers dealerships across the U.S. and Eastern Canada, no one can match our network reach and scale. We provide our customers an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used trucks and commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service and collision repair capabilities, alternative fuel systems, vehicle technology solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance, and leasing and rental options. Since 1965, we’ve earned our reputation for excellence, fairness, positive attitude and solutions that exceed customer expectations. That’s why we can say with confidence; when it comes to trucking, no one offers you more. Visit rushtruckcenters.com or follow us on social media: X @rushtruckcenters, Instagram @rush_truck_centers and facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.

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ABOUT GRILLO’S PICKLES

Grillo’s Pickles has been on a mission to keep pickles real since 2008, when a 100-year-old family recipe first hit the streets of Boston in a wooden pickle cart. What started as a grassroots passion for garden-fresh, no-BS ingredients, has grown into a cult-favorite brand known for its crunchy, cold-packed, preservative-free pickles.

All Grillo’s Pickles products are made cold, shipped cold and sold cold to deliver the fresh, tangy, satisfying crunch you’ve been searching for—with none of the junk. In 2025, Grillo’s expanded production with a new state-of-the-art facility in Indiana to meet growing nationwide demand. With a strong presence in over 31,000 stores nationwide, Grillo ’s has become a fridge staple for real-food lovers. Grillo’s is more than just a pickle—it’s a lifestyle brand known for its irreverent spirit and unexpected collaborations. Grillo’s has earned a reputation for driving culture, turning heads and having fun while staying true to its roots: real pickles made with real ingredients for real people.

For more, visit grillos.com or follow @grillospickles.

ABOUT AARON’S

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.