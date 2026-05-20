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Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com. Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
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NASCAR at Charlotte Coca-Cola 600 Weekend Schedule

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

NASCAR travels to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. All three national series will compete, culminating with the iconic Coca-Cola 600 Sunday evening.

Chase Briscoe won the 2025 pole and Ross Chastain is the defending race winner. The previous nine races at Charlotte Motor Speedway have produced nine different winners on the oval layout.

NASCAR and Coca-Cola will honor America’s 250th anniversary through the NASCAR Salutes 250 Together with Coca-Cola program.

Notes:

Goodyear will feature tires with a sidewall design that displays “Honor and Remember” for the Coca-Cola 600.

O’Reilly Auto Parts entries will feature red, white and blue windshield headers during the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Charlotte.

Craftsman Truck Series will display red, white and blue windshield decals on all entries this weekend at Charlotte.

Mechanix Wear will outfit NASCAR officials with special camouflage gloves for the race weekend.

Brad Keselowski leads all active Cup Series drivers in wins at Charlotte Motor Speedway with two (2013, 2020).

Denny Hamlin (2013, 2017, 2022) and Kyle Busch (2008, 2014, 2018) lead all active Cup Series drivers in poles at Charlotte Motor Speedway with three each.

Top five active drivers in Cup Series starts at Charlotte: Kyle Busch (37), Denny Hamlin (34), Joey Logano (27), Brad Keselowski (26) and Michael McDowell (26).

Jimmie Johnson leads in Cup Series wins at Charlotte with eight (2003 summer, 2004 sweep, 2005 sweep, 2009 Playoffs, 2014 summer, 2016 Playoffs).

Jeff Gordon was the youngest Cup Series winner at Charlotte on May 29, 1994: 22 years, 9 months, and 25 days.

Cale Yarborough was the oldest winner at Charlotte on October 6, 1985: 46 years, 6 months, and 9 days.

Friday, May 22

3:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Practice – FS2
4:35 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying – FS2
7:30 p.m.: North Carolina Education Lottery 200
Stages 30/60/134 Laps = 201 Miles
Purse: $789,700
FS1/SiriusXM
Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, May 23

11 a.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice – CW App
12:05 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying – CW App

1:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/PRN
2:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/PRN
Post Cup Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

5 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Charbroil 300
Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles
Purse:  $1,653,590
CW/PRN/SiriusXM
Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, May 24

6 p.m.: Coca-Cola 600
Stages 100/200/300/400 Laps = 600 Miles
Purse: $13,855,363
Prime/PRN/SiriusXM
NASCAR Press Pass

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
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