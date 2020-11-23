5 Tips to Improve Your Driving Experience

Driving is fun, but it can be equally boring and tiresome, especially if you are traveling the same route every day or driving a car that you don’t like. Don’t fret, though; everyone feels this way sometimes, and there are a few things you can do to perk up your experience on the road. Read on for a few of them:

Work on your car’s performance

While having a visually appealing car is a great thing, the best way to judge and value a vehicle is on its performance on the road. This includes acceleration, handling, braking, traction, fuel-efficiency, and safety. If you want to perform an overhaul, improve your car’s handling by changing or enhancing the shock absorbers, struts, springs, anti-sway bars, and linkages—all of which you can get from dedicated car spare companies such as Monaco Motorsports. While you are at it, upgrading the exhaust system, installing a better fuel injector, replacing your spark bugs, and upgrading the air filters.

Download a navigation app

Having a navigation app on your phone or PC can save you a lot of time as you don’t need to stop over at every corner, asking for directions. There is a vast range of GPS apps on mobile app stores to choose from, so review as many as possible before settling for one. Factors to consider include usefulness in providing route options and traffic updates, offline capabilities, cost, usage, user interface, and size.

Get another car

If you think your newly-found abhorrence for driving has anything to do with the make, model, or condition of your car, the most straightforward solution might be to get another car. Acquiring a new car will definitely cost more than repairing and upgrading your current one, but it will come with better performance and aesthetics. What’s more, you get the chance to decide on things such as seats, legroom, in-built navigation features and safety features, which may not be integrated into the car you currently have.

Change the driver’s seat

Discomfort, tiredness, and muscle pain during and after drives can add up to make driving nightmarish, regardless of the car you are driving. If these are the main reasons you hate driving, then the problem could be your car’s driver’s seat. Try adjusting to see if it works. If it doesn’t, make a point of replacing it.

Add interior lighting

If you often find yourself on the road at night, there is a need to move from your standard interior lighting to brighter LED lights. Nothing can be as annoying as not being able to locate simple items in your car because it is poorly lit. LED replacement lights can massively improve visibility within your car and even add to its aesthetic appeal. More to the point, it will improve your car’s energy efficiency and increase its resale value.

Endnote

It doesn’t matter how often you use your car; the need to enjoy driving it is paramount. Use the above tips to make adjustments to your car and improve your driving experience. You may also talk to a mechanic to ensure your problems are not linked to issues you cannot identify yourself.