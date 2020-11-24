Auto Shocker extends sponsorship with Justin Ashley for 2021 season

Justin Ashley Racing announced Tuesday that Biocide Systems’ Auto Shocker™ brand will be extending their sponsorship going into the 2021 season.

Auto Shocker will serve as an associate sponsor to Ashley along with his partner Strutmasters.com. Auto Shocker made its first few starts with Ashley last year as the 2019 season was winding down. The 2020 NHRA Rookie of the Year is excited to have Auto Shocker return for the ’21 season.

“I’m proud to represent Auto Shocker and Biocide Systems’ line of odor eliminating products,” Ashley said. “They have the most effective odor eliminators on the market. Last season we had success introducing these products to the NHRA community and its audience. In 2021, we’re going to expand upon that and use all of our resources to show the world how great these products are. I couldn’t be more excited to continue our marketing partnership next season.”

As the case with most sponsors, Auto Shocker will be alongside the Top Fuel dragster for select races.

Photo Courtesy of Ron Lewis Photography

JC Basselli, CEO/Co-Founder of Biocide Systems is also happy to be back for the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.

“We are happy to be back with Justin,” JC Baselli, CEO/Co-Founder of Biocide Systems said. “When we first met the team we were not familiar with NHRA drag racing so this sponsorship has opened up a whole new world for us. We are really enjoying being a sponsor, participating in the events with a great group of people. It is really good synergy on many different levels.”

The 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series opens with the 52nd annual Gatornationals, which is slated to begin on the weekend of March 11-14.