Dover International Speedway partners with General Tire for May 14 ARCA Menards Series East race

DOVER, Del. (Nov. 30, 2020) – General Tire will be the entitlement sponsor of the ARCA Menards Series East race on Friday, May 14 at Dover International Speedway, the opening race of the Monster Mile’s NASCAR tripleheader weekend set for May 14‐16, 2021.

For the third consecutive year, the “General Tire 125” ARCA Menards Series East race will take the green flag on the high‐banked, one‐mile concrete oval at Dover. Sam Mayer, the two‐time ARCA Menards Series East champion, won the latest “General Tire 125” on Aug. 21 as part of the Monster Mile’s six‐ race extravaganza last summer.

In recent years, the ARCA Menards Series East has served as a proving ground for top drivers such as William Byron, Justin Haley and Joey Logano.

General Tire has been manufacturing tires for American passenger and commercial vehicles for more than 100 years, since its founding in Ohio in 1915 as The General Tire & Rubber Company.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Monster Mile,” said Travis Roffler, director of marketing for General Tire. “As General Tire continues our commitment to promoting regional and international series, this partnership is a natural fit as we continue to work to bring the fans exciting racing.”

The ARCA Menards Series East has been a staple of Dover International Speedway’s race calendar every year since 2001. Past Dover winners in the ARCA Menards Series East include Aric Almirola, Harrison Burton and Bubba Wallace.

The May 14‐16 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at the Monster Mile also includes a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, May 15 and the “Drydene 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 16. The “Drydene 400” will be the 103rd NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover, one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more Cup Series events.

For tickets or more information on Monster Mile events and activities, call (800) 441‐RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with track activities at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del., and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by AEG Presents. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

About General Tire

For over 100 years General Tire has offered a complete quality line of ultra-high performance, passenger, light truck, off-road and commercial tires to meet all your needs. General Tire is a proud supporter of the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, Late Model Dirt Series, Pro Pulling League, Modified Series, ASCS Sprint Car Dirt Series, Expedition Overland, FreestyleMx.com Tour, Zero One Odyssey, Spec Tire of JeepSpeed, Major League Fishing, Fishing League Worldwide and Jeep Jamboree USA. Team GT supports athletes: Jim Beaver, Christopher Polvoorde, Jerett Brooks, Jeff Proctor, Chase Motorsports, Jimmy Weitzel, Cory Winner, Camburg Racing, Stan Shelton, Ryan Beat, Skeet Reese, Edwin Evers, Mark Rose, Ott DeFoe, Andy Montgomery, James Watson, Alton Jones Jr., and Britt Myers.