Cadillac finishes solid fourth in 94th 24 Hours of Le Mans

LE MANS, FRANCE (June 14, 2026) – Cadillac finished a strong fourth in the 94th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans today. Having led large portions of the race in their Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R, Norman Nato, Will Stevens and Louis Deletraz were ultimately unlucky to be deprived of a well-deserved podium finish.

The Dex WTR Cadillac V-Series.R driven by Ricky Tayor, Jordan Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque finished ninth overall.

Local veteran Sébastien Bourdais, who shared a Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R with Earl Bamber and Jack Aitken, was leading at the midway point but suffered a power steering issue which brought the car into the garage minutes past the midway point. The team investigated and changed key components including the control unit.

The car resumed the race in P17 with over 11 hours remaining, but after further investigation it was deemed that the issue couldn’t be resolved and the car was retired at 8.00 am on Sunday morning.

The next WEC race is at 9:30 am (BRT) in Sao Paulo, Brazil on July 12 the Autódromo José Carlos Pacewith with the ROLEX 6 Hours of São Paulo.

The next IMSA GTP event is the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen on June 25. The Six-Hour race starts at 12:10 pm EDT and will be streamed on Peacock and streamed on IMSAs YouTube page (outside United States). IMSA Radio will stream live audio coverage on XM 206, Channel 996 on the SiriusXM app and IMSA.com.

What they’re saying

No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R:

Will Stevens: “It’s pretty disappointing to come away with fourth place. I think, honestly, we deserved more than that. With the pace we showed we should have been on the podium at least. But we were more in the mix than last year, which is a positive. But coming here we had higher hopes than the result we ended up with, so we can’t help but be disappointed. But we’ll come back again next year stronger.”

Norman Nato: “We knew coming into this week that we were going to be in a good position. The team has worked very hard and made some big improvements to the car compared to last year. We have the top speed we were missing before, and overall, the package is a step forward. I’m really enjoyed these 24 Hours. We’ve had some great battles out there with the BMW, the sister car and the Toyota, and that’s what we like. For the team and for the fans, it’s amazing to be in this position with a chance to fight for the win.”

Louis Deletraz: ”First of all, a huge thank you to Cadillac Racing and JOTA, all the crew, mechanics, engineers, for the hard work last ten days. Obviously, it’s a great result, but after leading so much of the race and being up front the whole week, it’s still disappointing for sure. But I think we did the maximum we could, the circumstances made it that way. We came here to fight for a win, we never gave up, and we’ll be back for more because we are hungry to win this race.

No. 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R:

Sebastien Bourdais: “As we all know, Le Mans can be really cruel. We did everything we could and gave ourselves a chance. So big thanks to GM, JOTA and Cadillac and everybody involved. We had the car to win and the race decided otherwise so it’s a tough one to swallow, but that’s racing.”

Earl Bamber: “We had a great number 38 car and led a lot of the race, but unfortunately technical issues put us out, so it’s a shame.”

Jack Aitken: “A very sad way to end the weekend after such a strong event for us. It was looking really good. We led the race at various times and were quick. We were really in the fight with the rest of the field, but this is the race that brings out all the small weaknesses in a car and in the end, the power steering issue was not something you could really continue with. We tried everything we could to get the car back out, but we eventually decided against running the car. Really gutting for everyone on the 38 side, but as a team I think we can still be very proud of what we’ve achieved this year.”

No. 101 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Wayne Taylor: “We would have loved to be on a podium. This year at Le Mans, we arrived here and we were competitive throughout the weekend. I want to thank Cadillac and General Motors for all the effort and assistance and passion they put into this. They are real partners. The team was awesome, and we had no mechanical failures of the car during the entire week of practice and then qualifying and everything. Though we had issues during the race, the whole Cadillac team worked well with all three cars. Thanks to Dex, our commercial partner, and the drivers, and everybody on the team. It felt like a podium finish, because this team has only been here twice, and got everything right, made no mistakes.”

Jordan Taylor: “I think the result is a little disappointing, but I think there’s a lot of positives that we can take away from the whole week in Le Mans. I think, last year, our first year, we struggled a lot, just on pace, and obviously a lot to learn, and this year, we came back with a lot of knowledge, and I felt like we were really prepared for the event. We showed great speed the whole time, which was really exciting, you know, fighting at the front, and every practice, and every qualifying was exciting for the team, and for Cadillac. So, yeah, the race itself, we were kind of put on the back foot early with a poorly timed, full course yellow and then a couple of penalties in the morning, which took us off the lead lap for that safety car. So, unfortunate, but, yeah, good experience for everyone. I think we learned a lot that we can take back to the IMSA side and, you know, hopefully close out the IMSA side with some good results for Cadillac.”

Ricky Taylor: “It was another good learning weekend unfortunately. I think the full-course yellow, and a couple of penalties took us off the lead lap and once you lose a lap in WEC, it’s not like IMSA where you can play the yellows and come back, you are kind of stuck. Unfortunately, that was our story from about the early hours of the morning. But we had a good car and everyone at Cadillac did a nice job and it was nice driving with Jordan (Taylor) and Filipe (Albuquerque) again and having the guys here in Le Mans together. Now we’ll go to Watkins Glen and hopefully move on quickly.”

Jeromy Moore, Chief Engineer – Cadillac Racing: “I think overall we were pretty happy with our performance. We brought a competitive car to the battle and certainly had a chance to win it. But as always you don’t get selected to win Le Mans, Le Mans selects you. The guys performed well in the car, the crew and the staff, they did an amazing job. The competition was strong as always. I’m just happy that we could put up a fight for so long, almost down to the wire. So pretty happy, exhausted as always, but we’ll look forward to coming back even stronger next year.”

﻿About General Motors

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GM Motorsports, including the Cadillac Formula 1® Team develops and proves advanced technologies in the most demanding environments, accelerating innovation in performance, safety, efficiency, and electrification for its production vehicles. Cadillac Racing is one of the leading manufacturers in the IMSA and FIA World Endurance Championships (WEC). Chevrolet competes in single seaters in the US IndyCar series, and in NASCAR with multiple team partners and drivers. Corvette customer teams compete in GT series across the globe including IMSA and WEC. Learn more at GM.com.