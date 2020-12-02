Top 5 Signs Your Car Is Due for Repair

Cars are arguably the most accessible means of transportation today. They are technological marvels designed to function and transport us for thousands of miles. Despite this, they require routine maintenance and repairs, which can result in untold damage if not completed. If your car shows any of the following signs, then it may be time to take it to the auto shop for repairs.

Fluid Leaks

Leaks are a common car issue that signals that there is a problem with your motor vehicle. While this problem might be minor initially, it will grow into something significant if you do not attend to it. Some systems in your car work efficiently because of certain fluids, and when these fluids become unavailable due to leakage, it spells trouble. If you are looking for where to go for auto repairs, Crash Champions is the ideal auto repair shop to visit.

Knocking Noise

If you hear a knocking noise from the hood of your high-tech car while driving, then your vehicle is due for a repair. A knocking noise results from worn-out engine bearings and will require extensive repairs to resolve. Engine bearings are what moving parts of a vehicle engine rests on. As such, if you do not repair, you will be risking an engine seizure, which does not bode well for your car.

Engine bearings wear out due to extensive mileage or inadequate lubrication. While damage due to mileage is unavoidable, damage due to poor lubrication is. Therefore, always lubricate your engine appropriately and with the proper fluids.

Pulling

Pulling occurs when your vehicle jerks to the right or the left while driving. Common causes of this phenomenon include a troubled suspension and problems with the wheel alignment. Fixing such car issues immediately will help prevent further damages which may lead to costly repairs.

Engine Light

If your engine light goes off and comes on, you can be sure your car has a problem that needs fixing. Your engine light going off can indicate any of a wide range of issues, which you wouldn’t be able to ascertain on your own. However, a technician will be able to run diagnostics to figure out the problem and how to solve it.

Excessive Exhaust Smoke

If your sport car’s exhaust suddenly starts releasing a large volume of smoke, especially colored, it is an indicator that there is a problem. Different colors point to various problems, such as:

Blue colored smoke indicates that oil is being burnt inside the motor due to an oil leak

White-colored smoke points to mixing coolant fluid and gasoline in the combustion chamber due to a coolant leak

Black smoke indicates that your engine is burning too much gasoline

Endnote

A car that is used regularly is likely to develop issues. If you experience any of these signs, then it is time to take your car for a repair. If you fail to do so, you should be ready for even significant damage, which can render your car useless and irreparable.