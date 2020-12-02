BRODY ROA FINISHED THE 2020 SEASON AT 53RD ANNUAL WESTERN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP – CHILI BOWL NEXT

(Cypress, CA, December 1, 2020) Garden Grove, California’s Brody Roa wrapped up his 2020 racing season at the 53rd Annual Western World Championships at the Arizona Speedway in mid-November. Up next for the veteran racer will be the 35th Annual Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma in early 2021.

Like most, the Covid crisis has wreaked havoc for the 29-year-old racer in 2020. At the famous Western World event, he was finally getting to race his familiar #91R car for the first time since early March. The racing excursion started off well enough for Roa as he spent a day at the river with his wife and new baby daughter. After the day of relaxation, it was time to get his race face on and get to doing what he does so well. That is racing a sprint car in the USAC/CRA and USAC Southwest Series.

The first night of the Western World started out well enough for the 2019 Southwest Series champ as he qualified ninth fastest in the 34-car field with a time of 15.335. He backed that up with a second-place finish in his eight-lap heat race and thus earned the pole position for the A main event.

Once the green flag flew for the 30-lap main, Roa steered his eye-catching black and green race car into the lead. The veteran driver faced stiff challenges for the top spot, but he fended each one off over the first 12-laps. After a tenacious scrap for the top, he slipped back to second on the 13th circuit. The likable driver then found himself in a battle for the runner-up position. Unfortunately, that battle did not turn out the way Roa would have liked. While trying to take second back coming off turn two on the 14th lap, contact with the car he was battling with sent him catapulting towards the crashwall. He careened backward before finally making violent contact with the wall and then becoming airborne again. While it did not flip, all four corners of the car made hard contact with the wall or track in the crash. While frustrated, the veteran driver emerged from the crash unscathed. The same could not be said for his car. It was battered and beaten and too damaged to continue. He ended up with a 21st place finish, which was a bitter pill to swallow after leading more laps than any driver in the race.

It was immediately apparent that due to the extensive damage the car sustained in the crash, crew chief Zac Bozonich and his helpers would have to roll out a backup car for Saturday night’s portion of the show.

With the back up steed ready to go, Roa qualified 12th out of 31-cars for Saturday’s finale with a 15.815. He then placed sixth in his heat race. That left him two spots out of a transfer position and would force him to contest the B main.

A third-place finish in the B main was more than good enough to get Roa into the Western World A Main Event. He started on the outside of the 14th row and immediately became embroiled in a sensational fight with nearly half of the field that went on for the entire race. At one point he slid back as far as 19th but he doggedly clawed his way back. In the final three laps, he swiftly moved forward and secured a hard-earned 10th place finish.

December will provide a month off from racing for Roa and the team. Soon after the New Year, he will be heading off to Tulsa for the Chili Bowl that begins on January 11th.

Roa, his wife Tailor, newborn daughter Addison Leanne and the entire Brody Roa Performance team wish everyone a merry and safe Christmas and a happy New Year.

Roa and the team would like to thank the following for being on board with them on the #91R. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Competition Suspension, Sander Engineering, Biker Bruce Fisher, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply and Baldwin Filters. If you or your company would like to jump on board the 2021 season, please give the talented racer a call at (714) 932-7994 or E-mail brodyroa91@gmail.com. He also wants to than car owner Jayson May and the #8M sponsors, Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Total Lubricants, Marina Pools, TJM Oilfield Distribution, Certex, and Biker Bruce for giving him such a fast car.

