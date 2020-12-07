Which Is More Fun: ATV Or UTV?

When you’re out with your family or friends to have an awesome vacation, there are various exciting activities you can do. You can go to the beach, try cruising, climb mountains, or go out of town. If you’re into something adventurous and new, having an off-road experience should be written on your bucket list.

It’s an exhilarating experience to go off-road. You can bond with your family and friends without the worry of being too loud and chaotic (without compromising safety, of course). ATVs and UTVs are the usual off-road vehicle choices. While the two might look and feel similar, there are some key differences between them, which will be discussed in this article.

Let’s say that you’ve decided to go on an off-road trip and you just can’t wait to get the most out of it. You might also be thinking, which is more fun: an ATV or UTV? To help you out, listed below are their differences to help you decide which of the two tickles your fancy.

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV)

As the name suggests, it implies that it can handle all kinds of terrain—whether it be sandy, rocky, snowy, or even muddy roads. You’ll surely enjoy the ride no matter where you are off to with your squad.

An ATV comes in four wheels with motorcycle control that’s designed for solo riders. Some models are equipped to handle a few passengers. Additionally, some ATVs can have three or six wheels. However, four-wheeled ATVs are more common and, some say, more comfortable. Having similar controls like that of a motorcycle, you must exert more physical strength in operating it especially in turning and maintaining your balance on rocky roads.

ATVs are lightweight and efficient. Since ATVs come in smaller sizes, it’s a lot easier to get through paths without worrying about winding and narrow roads. You won’t have much trouble navigating across difficult roads and passageways as an ATV is designed to pull through challenging travels.

Considering that this is lightweight, it’s a better choice if you’re planning a race with your friends. It will be a lot faster and more agile when taking sharp turns and maneuvers.

An ATV is great not only for off-road fun but also for handling everyday jobs such as snow plowing, light cargo towing, and land mowing. However, an ATV cannot handle tasks in the heavier category. Nevertheless, it is indeed a great companion in performing simple chores that you cannot handle on your own.

Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV)

UTVs are better when it comes to specialized work. A UTV is also called “Side by Side” or “SXS” since it’s larger and typically comes with a passenger seat. It is best described as a heavy-duty golf car. A UTV resembles more of a car rather than a motorcycle, unlike an ATV. UTVs are equipped with a roll cage, steering wheel, pedals, and gear shift. It lives up to its name of being a utility vehicle.

The UTV is created for functionality and utility work. While they can perform well in off-road racing or other fun activities, they perform better when it comes to doing heavy jobs. Like an ATV, a UTV can also perform well on various kinds of terrains and roads.

You can also use this functional vehicle for construction and farming purposes. With its heavy-duty construction and design, it can handle large cargo transport, carry heavy equipment, and tow bigger materials and vehicles including trailers.

The UTV is a perfect choice if you’re planning on taking passengers with you. It allows you to bring one to six family members or friends with you for a fun and exciting trip anywhere. This is also a safer option for you since the front seats have seatbelts, unlike an ATV. If you are into family-friendly trips, you should definitely go for a UTV.

An excellent feature that a UTV offers is its flexibility to be customized according to your preference. You can throw in LED lights, a stereo system, wheel upgrades, and in-cab heaters.

Which Is More Fun?

Here is an outline of their major differences to help you decide on a vehicle soon:

ATV UTV For solo riders For group riders Resembles motorcycles Resembles cars Limited customization Flexible customization Lightweight tasks Heavy-duty tasks

You should go for an ATV if you want to ride solo and have fun on your own. Meanwhile, if you’re planning to go on a long trip with family and friends, a UTV would be a smarter choice- especially if you plan to bring your grandparents with you as it has additional safety features such as seatbelts.

Conclusion

Going off-road is an activity that everyone should look forward to. It’s a memorable experience that everyone should try at least once in their lives. Choosing an off-road vehicle depends on your preference and the number of people you’re bringing with you. No matter which vehicle you choose, the most important part of the trip is how you spend it. Make worthwhile memories and do not miss a moment of your off-road trip alone or with your loved ones.