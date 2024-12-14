NHRA AND FOX SPORTS RELEASE TV SCHEDULE FOR UPCOMING 2025 NHRA MISSION FOODS DRAG RACING SERIES SEASON

INDIANAPOLIS (Dec. 13, 2024) – NHRA officials and FOX Sports announced today the television schedule for the upcoming 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, which includes eight broadcasts on the FOX broadcast network.

All 20 races, along with the NHRA All-Star Callout events in Top Fuel and Funny Car, and the GETTRX NHRA All-Star Callout race in Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle, will be broadcast on either FOX or FS1 during the 2025 campaign. The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season opens March 6-9 with the 56th annual NHRA Gatornationals at legendary Gainesville Raceway. The race includes the NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout, which will be broadcast at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 8 on FS1 and eliminations from the season-opener airing from 7-10 p.m. the following day.

For the fifth consecutive season, a September event in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs will also air on FOX adjacent to an NFL broadcast, providing NHRA to a huge audience during its playoffs. That opportunity has repeatedly led to impressive viewership numbers, including an average of more than 1.2 million viewers on FOX last year during the broadcast from Maple Grove Raceway.

That marks the final race of the season appearing on the FOX broadcast network, following a summer filled with incredible racing action on the broadcast network. Races scheduled to appear on FOX include the NHRA New England Nationals from New England Dragway in Epping, N.H. (June 1), the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals from Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk (June 29), the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals from Pacific Raceways (July 20), a special showing of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge from Sonoma Raceway (July 26), and the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals from Brainerd International Raceway (Aug. 17), leading into the world’s biggest drag race.

The prestigious 71st annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, which takes place Aug. 27-Sept. 1 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, will air on both FOX and FS1, including eliminations on FOX on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1 from the Big Go. The Funny Car All-Star Callout will also air on FOX on Sunday, Aug. 31, ensuring two days of coverage on FOX for NHRA’s biggest event. Eliminations will receive five hours of coverage on Monday, starting with two hours (12-2 p.m. ET) on FS1 before moving to FOX.

Along with the nitro Callouts, both the GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout and the GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout will receive special Saturday broadcasts. The Pro Stock version, which takes place Saturday, June 28 at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, will air at 3 p.m. ET that day on FS1, while the PSM Callout from Sonoma Raceway will air at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 26 on FS1.

The NHRA and FOX relationship began in 2016, and NHRA and FOX Sports announced a multiyear extension of their agreement in 2021, including expanded coverage, the NFL adjacent event during the Countdown to the Championship, and extensive finals coverage at the Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals over Labor Day Weekend each year. The partnership has also led to numerous innovations on the broadcast in recent years, with the NHRA on FOX team collecting numerous Telly awards in 2024.

FOX Sports and NHRA are also scheduling NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series broadcasts, as well as shows featuring the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series across the FOX Sports networks.

NHRA races will also appear in Canada and the Caribbean through FOX Sports Racing as well, as well as through the FOX Sports app.

For more information on NHRA, including the full 2025 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

2025 NHRA on FOX Sports Television Schedule (all times Eastern)

March 8 NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout Gainesville 9:00 PM FS1 March 9 NHRA Gatornationals Gainesville 7:00 PM FS1 March 23 NHRA Arizona Nationals Phoenix 6:30 PM FS1 March 30 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals Pomona 6:30 PM FS1 April 13 NHRA 4-Wide Nationals Las Vegas 6:30 PM FS1 April 27 NHRA 4-Wide Nationals Charlotte TBD FS1 May 18 Gerber Collison & Glass NHRA Nationals Chicago 2:00 PM FS1 June 1 NHRA New England Nationals Epping 6:00 PM FOX June 8 Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals Bristol 3:00 PM FS1 June 22 Virginia NHRA Nationals Richmond 4:00 PM FS1 June 28 GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout Norwalk 3:00 PM FS1 June 29 Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals Norwalk 2:00 PM FOX July 20 Muckleshoot Casino Resort Northwest Nationals Seattle 4:30 PM FOX July 26 Sonoma Mission 2F2T Challenge Sonoma 6:00 PM FOX July 26 GETTRX NHRA PSM All-Star Callout Sonoma 9:30 PM FS1 July 27 Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals Sonoma 4:00 PM FS1 Aug. 17 Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Brainerd 3:00 PM FOX Aug. 31 NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout Indianapolis 5:00 PM FOX Sept. 1 Cornwell Quality Tools U.S. Nationals Indianapolis 12:00 PM FS1 Sept. 1 Cornwell Quality Tools U.S. Nationals Indianapolis 2:00 PM FOX



Countdown to the Championship Television Schedule

Sept. 14 NHRA Reading Nationals Reading 2:00 PM TBD Sept. 21 NHRA Carolina Nationals Charlotte 3:00 PM TBD Sept. 28 NHRA Midwest Nationals St. Louis 3:00 PM FS1 Oct. 12 Texas NHRA FallNationals Dallas 4:00 PM FS1 Nov. 2 NHRA Nevada Nationals Las Vegas 5:00 PM FS1 Nov. 16 In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals Pomona 5:00 PM FS1

