Rajah Caruth re-signed by Spire Motorsports for 2025 Truck season

Rajah Caruth will return as the driver of the No. 71 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry for Spire Motorsports for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

The news come as the 22-year-old Caruth from Washington D.C. is coming off his second consecutive full-time campaign in the Truck circuit, where he achieved his first career victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March. In doing so, Caruth joined Wendell Scott and Bubba Wallace as the only African-American competitors to win across NASCAR’s top three premier series. In addition to the Vegas victory, Caruth notched his first two career poles, five top-five results, 12 top-10 results, 56 laps led and an average-finishing result of 11.6. After qualifying for his first Truck Playoffs this past season, he settled in seventh place in the final driver’s standings and was named the 2024 Most Popular Driver in the series.

Caruth’s announcement of his 2025 racing plans also occurred on December 13th, the day he graduated from Winston-Salem State University with a Bachelor of Science in Motorsports Management.

“It is great to have a home and stability heading into next year,” Caruth said in a released statement. “I believe this is the first time in my career I won’t be with a new team or competing in a different series at the start of the season. I really appreciate the opportunity [owners] Jeff [Dickerson] and T.J. [Puchyr] have given me, and I’m excited to continue preparations for 2025. Our organization has really grown over the past year, and we have shown what we are capable of. We have set the bar high for the season and the expectation is to win more races and compete for a championship.”

Caruth, whose racing career started virtually through iRacing in 2018, made his Truck Series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway in June 2022, where he piloted the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet entry to an 11th-place result. After making three additional Truck starts with Spire for the remainder of the 2022 season, he campaigned in his first full-time season in the series with GMS Racing in 2023. During the season, he notched four top-10 results, an average-finishing result of 18.2 and settled in 16th place in the final standings before he returned to Spire on a full-time basis in 2024.

Through 50 current starts in the Truck Series, Caruth has achieved one victory, two poles, five top-five results, 16 top-10 results, 57 laps led and an average-finishing result of 15.7. He has also made 19 career starts in the Xfinity Series and 25 in the ARCA Menards Series, the latter of which he notched 14 top-10 results and finished in third place in the final driver’s standings during the 2022 season while competing for Rev Racing.

“I’m thrilled to confirm that Rajah Caruth will be back with us in 2025 driving the No. 71 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Silverado,” Jeff Dickerson, co-owner of Spire Motorsports, said. “He took the incredibly high expectations we placed on him to start the year and exceeded them in every way. I’m impressed with how he’s balanced his commitments to his race team, his craft, the media and his growing fanbase while managing a full workload at Winston-Salem State University. Our organization believes in Raj and he has consistently shown the leadership, form and work ethic that every team looks for in a driver. Everyone at Spire Motorsports is really happy to run it back with him next season.”

As part of Caruth’s return to the Truck Series, HendrickCars.com, which sponsored Caruth for the entire schedule in 2024, will also return to sponsor him for the entire 25-race schedule in 2025. Caruth was also sponsored by HendrickCars.com when he competed in the 2023 Xfinity Series finale at Phoenix Raceway for Hendrick Motorsports, where he finished 14th after starting 13th.

“Rajah is a young man of tremendous character and has proven to be a great representative of HendrickCars.com and our nearly 11,000 teammates across the country, Rick Hendrick, chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group and owner of Hendrick Motorsports, said. “In addition to being extremely talented, he has an incredible work ethic. We couldn’t be prouder to make this announcement on the same day Rajah and his family celebrate his college graduation. He has a very bright future in the sport, and we are thrilled to continue supporting his journey in 2025.”

The remainder of Spire Motorsports’ driver and crew chief lineup for the 2025 NASCAR season remains to be determined.

With his plans for next season set, Rajah Caruth’s 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season is scheduled to commence at Daytona International Speedway on February 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.