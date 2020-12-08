Extreme Racing Oil & Fuel Named Official Racing Oil & Fuel of the ADRL

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Officials from the American Drag Racing League announced today that Extreme Racing Oil & Fuel, a division of LJ1 Oil Products, has signed a multi-year agreement to become the Official Racing Oil & Fuel of the ADRL.

Extreme Racing Oil & Fuel’s mission is to be the industry leader in the research, marketing and selling of high quality race oil, race fuels and performance lubricants. They accomplish this by ensuring that their products and service are of the highest quality.

“The ADRL has the same mission as Extreme Racing Oil & Fuel, to be an industry leader,” said Extreme Racing Oil & Fuel CEO Larry Jeffers. “They once held that title and are well on their way to holding it again. We couldn’t be more excited to join them as an official sponsor and look forward to a very successful and mutually beneficial partnership.”

The schedule for the 2021 ADRL Tour was announced at Dragstock XII, this year’s season finale. The season kicks off March 26-27, 2021 with the ADRL Gateway Drags and finishes up Oct. 22-23, 2021 with Dragstock XIII in St. Louis. The Texas Motorplex is hosting Dragpalooza April 30-May 1, 2021 and the ADRL US Drags Sept. 10-11, 2021. The ADRL Summer Drags (June 4-5) and ADRL Fall Drags (Oct. 1-2) will be run at facilities to be announced.

2021 ADRL Tour Schedule:

March 26-27: ADRL Gateway Drags (WWT Raceway)

April 30-May 1: ADRL Dragpalooza (Texas Motorplex)

June 4-5: ADRL Summer Drags (TBD)

Sept. 10-11: ADRL US Drags (Texas Motorplex)

Oct. 1-2: ADRL Fall Drags (TBD)

Oct. 22-23: ADRL Dragstock XIII (WWT Raceway)

