RCR Event Preview: Kansas Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway… In 101 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has one win (Kevin Harvick, 2013) along with five top-five and 28 top-10 finishes. The victory was Harvick’s first at the Midwest intermediate track and came in dominating fashion after winning the pole and leading the most laps in the race. RCR owns three pole positions at Kansas: Harvick (2013), Daniel Hemric (2019) and Tyler Reddick (2022).

Loading Three Cars… RCR has three Cup Series cars entered into Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway. NASCAR Xfinity Series championship contender Austin Hill will make his second start of the 2024 Cup Series season and the eighth of his young career, joining Cup Series regulars Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch for the race.

Catch the Action… The AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, May 5, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on FS1. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Kansas Speedway… Dillon has made a total of 21 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, earning his best finish of sixth twice in May and October of 2016. In the spring race in 2023, Dillon finished in the 10th position. The North Carolina native has also made five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, earning one pole award (2013) and a best finish of second (2012). In three NASCAR Truck Series races, Dillon has posted one pole award (2011) and a best finish of fourth (2014).

Remember When… In 2011, Dillon made his career-first start in the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway, driving the No. 98 Chevrolet to a 26th-place finish.

Delivering Performance on the Track and For the Planet… Dillon will race the Get Bioethanol Chevy at Kansas Speedway, showcasing the performance benefits of racing with earth kind and engine-smart bioethanol blended fuel, Sunoco Green E15. Whether it’s delivering cleaner and cooler high-octane on the racetrack or a more affordable option for summer road trips, plant-based bioethanol makes a positive impact on our planet. NASCAR drivers have now officially raced 23 million NASCAR miles driven on Sunoco Green E15, a notable milestone for the environment as NASCAR’s partnership with Get Bioethanol has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent across its three national touring series while also increasing horsepower on the track. Learn more about bioethanol at getbioethanol.com.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

How is Kansas Speedway unique compared to some of the other 1.5-mile tracks?

“We’ve run well at Kansas Speedway in the past and picked up a 10th-place finish in 2023. Kansas Speedway has done a really good job with its banking. There’s a line right up by the fence that has a little extra grip. There’s an angle up there that I don’t think many tracks have figured out yet, but Kansas got it right. It’s all about taking gambles and doing what we can to win. I’m looking forward to driving the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet this weekend. Our RCR team has worked hard on the mile-and-a-half program, and I’ve spent a lot of time on the sim to prepare. I’m excited to see what our teams can do in Kansas.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Kansas Speedway… Kyle Busch will make his 33rd NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, the most by any active premier series driver. Busch enters the weekend with two wins at the Midwest oval, both coming in spring races. The Las Vegas native scored his first victory at Kansas Speedway in 2016, leading 69 laps in his 17th start at the 1.5-mile circuit. Win number two for Busch came in 2021, where the veteran driver claimed his first victory of the season on his birthday (May 2). With that special milestone, Busch joined NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough as the only two drivers to win multiple Cup Series races on their birthdays. Busch has also racked up 10 top-five and 15 top-10 finishes, including a seventh-place effort in the 2023 fall race. In addition, Busch has four NASCAR Xfinity Series victories (2007, 2014, 2015, 2016) and three NASCAR Truck Series wins (2014, 2017, 2021) at Kansas Speedway.

Pole Winner… One week ago at Dover Motor Speedway, Busch won the pole position, securing his first pole of the 2024 campaign and second at the one-mile concrete oval. Busch has now captured 34 poles in his career, moving him past Fonty Flock and into 22nd on the all-time pole winner list. The veteran driver became the seventh different pole winner in the Cup Series this season.

Strong Performance at Dover… Busch enters Kansas Speedway on the heels of a robust performance last weekend at Dover Motor Speedway. He led twice for 34 laps on the way to a fourth-place finish, his second top-five and fourth top-10 result of the season. Busch ran well throughout the 400-mile event, logging an average running position of 5.12.

The Points Chase… Busch rolls into Kansas Speedway in the 11th position in the NASCAR Cup Series driver championship point standings. He moved up six point positions after Dover’s strong result and currently sits 27 points outside of the top-10.

About Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen… Cheddar’s serves American classics and homestyle comfort food in a feel-at-home atmosphere. Guests get a lot, for not a lot with homemade entrees like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, homemade Chicken Pot Pie and slow-smoked Baby Back Ribs so big, they almost fall off the plate. To kick off a memorable meal, every Guest is welcomed with a warm Honey Butter Croissant on the house. Cheddar’s operates more than 180 restaurants in 27 states and employs more than 15,000 friendly and passionate team members. Cheddar’s is open for lunch and dinner, now featuring new weekday lunch specials, starting at just $8.59. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar’s on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

You ran well in the spring race last year at Kansas Speedway. How did that affect your performance in the fall event where you scored a seventh-place finish?

“We had a really good car in the spring race at Kansas Speedway last year. I felt like we were a top three car for sure and to be able to bring that same speed back the second time to Kansas was really helpful. I think we learned a lot in the first race we had there last year.”

What is so challenging about Turn 2 at Kansas Speedway? There have been eight cautions at that end of the track over the last three races.

“Kansas Speedway is tough all around and a lot of it has to do with the wind. The wind can really play havoc on the car’s handling by which direction it’s blowing. I would say that you are trying to maximize your speed at all areas of the track and sometimes when you’re running high against the wall you overstep those bounds and get in trouble.”

Austin Hill and the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Kansas Speedway… Austin Hill will make his inaugural NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway this Sunday. While Hill has not raced in the premier series at the Midwest circuit, the 30-year-old has made three career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile speedway, earning a pair of second place finishes in 2020 and 2023 respectively. Hill has also competed in six NASCAR Truck Series races at Kansas Speedway, claiming one win (2020), four top-five and five top-10 results.

Two of Four… Sunday’s start at Kansas Speedway will mark the second of four scheduled events for Hill in the 2024 Cup Series schedule. With a goal of expanding his scope of experience in the premier series, the Winston, Georgia native will have back-to-back Cup Series starts at intermediate tracks for the first time in his career.

Rearview Mirror… Last month at Texas Motor Speedway, Hill climbed back into the driver’s seat of the No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro for the first time since 2022. After consistently gaining positions both on the track and pit road throughout the opening 100 laps, Hill led the field and was scored inside the top-five when steering issues plagued the United Rentals machine. The mechanical issue ended the day early for the team.

About United Rentals… United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,504 rental locations in North America, 38 in Europe, 23 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 26,300 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and others. The company offers approximately 4,800 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $20.66 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

Turns for Troops… Through their Turns for Troops program, United Rentals will make a $50.00 donation for each lap that Hill completes in his United Rentals Chevrolet Camaro during the Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. Funds from the Turns for Troops program support military veterans and their families through Operation Homefront.

Meet Hill… On Saturday, May 5 at 11:05 a.m. local time, Hill is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Trailer located in the Midway at Kansas Speedway. Stop by to meet the United Rentals driver and purchase new gear.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

You’ve seen success at Kansas Speedway in both the Truck and Xfinity Series. Are you looking forward to making your first Cup Series start there?

“I personally like Kansas Speedway. I have enjoyed racing there both in the Truck and Xfinity Series. With our day being cut short at Texas Motor Speedway a few weeks ago, I’m really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the No. 33 Chevrolet. Practice and qualifying will be important for our group and hopefully, we will find speed in our United Rentals Camaro. The Cup Series cars are so different than the Xfinity Series cars, but crew chief Keith Rodden and I were learning each other’s communication styles in the opening stage. He was able to take my feedback and adjust to make the car better, while I was also learning how to drive these cars. If we didn’t have the mechanical issue, I really think we could have had a top-15 day in our first outing together. The goal this weekend will be the same.”