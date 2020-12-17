NASCAR sets 2021 Dash 4 Cash, Triple Truck Challenge schedule

NASCAR announced the return of the Xfinity Series’ Dash 4 Cash and the Camping World Truck Series’ Triple Truck Challenge programs for the 2021 season. In addition, the venues for both programs were also unveiled, featuring new locations.

For the Xfinity Series, the Dash 4 Cash program will run in four consecutive weeks, with the first event occurring at Martinsville Speedway on April 9. Next will be Talladega Superspeedway on April 24 followed by Darlington Raceway on May 8, which also marks NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend. The program will conclude the following weekend at Dover International Speedway on May 15. This will mark the first Dash 4 Cash event held by all tracks, except for Talladega and at Dover.

For the Truck Series, the Triple Truck Challenge, also known as “The Trip”, will occur in three consecutive events, with the first to occur at Darlington Raceway on May 7. The program will continue two weeks later with the series’ inaugural event at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Finally, the program will conclude the following weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This will mark the first Triple Truck Challenge event held by all three tracks.

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.

The 2021 NASCAR season will mark the 13th appearance for the Xfinity Series’ Dash 4 Cash program and the third for the Truck Series’ Triple Truck Challenge.

In 2020 and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Xfinity Series’ Dash 4 Cash program occurred at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and at Pocono Raceway, all in June. Noah Gragson, A.J. Allmendinger and Ross Chastain each claimed a Dash 4 Cash bonus for themselves, with Allmendinger winning the bonus twice.

In addition, the 2020 Truck Series’ Triple Truck Challenge program occurred at the inaugural Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Dover International Speedway and at Gateway’s World Wide Technology Raceway, all in August. Zane Smith claimed the bonus at Dover while teammate and last year’s Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed won the other two bonuses at Daytona and at Gateway.

The formats along with the eligibility requirements and bonus purse information for both of the series’ programs in 2021 will be announced at a later date.