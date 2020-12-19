Classic Car Care: How to Keep That Road Classic Running

Most car enthusiasts consider it the pinnacle of their car dreams to own at least one classic car. It’s the car that they bring to auto-shows, car meets, and it’s also that one car they bring when they want to show off on the highway. Everyone covets a classic car for one reason or another – some want it for sport, a sense of achievement or they just want to own one at one point in their lifetime.

Owning this kind of car has its perks but it also has its own share of responsibilities. One of those responsibilities is inevitably caring for the car – not only making sure that it looks right, but also ensuring that the car runs right when on the road. Enlisting moving services to bring it to the auto maintenance shop is only part of the journey. As the owner of a classic car, you’ll also need to make sure that it runs as if it just rolled off the factory floor.

If you’re none the wiser about how to care for a road classic, then you’ll want to read on.

Keep It Somewhere Safe. Now that you’ve got that classic car you’ve always wanted, surely, you’ll want to store it somewhere it won’t get tarnished or stolen. This is where those movers come in handy. You also need to find a garage to store it in, if you don’t have one yourself. Some garages can be rented out where you can store your car, and most of them are available at an affordable price. You also don’t need to worry about keeping your car there – most of them may have clients that are keeping their cars there as well.

Take It out for a Spin Regularly. Most cars nowadays don’t need to be driven as frequently as old cars do, but if your classic belongs to that generation, then you’ll need to take it out on the road as much as you can. Remember that these cars also need to reach their best running temperature before going out on the road. You’ll need to do this or you’ll run the risk of having the brakes stick or the other parts of the vehicle malfunction.

Do a Regular Overhaul. Old cars need an extra amount of care than newer models, and by that, we mean checking the oil and cooling system regularly. Changing the oil should be a top priority – after all, it is the lifeblood of the engine, and even newer models have it changed regularly during routine checkups. The same goes for the coolant, which is always replaced with an even mix of coolant and distilled water. This helps your classic remain running smoothly for a long time.

Always Keep it Shiny. While old cars don’t always need to be waxed, they should be kept clean. An old and dusty classic is not a pleasant sight to look at. Having it old and dusty also means that there might have been impurities on it at one point, and that eats away at the car’s classic finish. If you want to keep your old classic with that car show luster, then you know what you should do – visit the car wash every so often.

They say that caring for an old car is a lot like caring for a person, and that might be true. But isn’t it the same when you’re taking care of something you’ve worked a long time for? Keeping your old classic clean and presentable should be easy – that is, if you’re a person used to keeping everything that you have in the cleanest way possible.