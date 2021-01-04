Phoenix Raceway to Host Limited Fans for 2021 NASCAR Spring Event Weekend, March 12-14

PHOENIX (Jan. 4, 2021) – As NASCAR returns to the Valley of the Sun for Phoenix Raceway’s annual spring event weekend, March 12-14, Phoenix Raceway will host a limited, reduced number of fans throughout the three-day event.

The reduced capacity for the 2021 spring event weekend is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continues to be in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees and industry personnel.

“We look forward to kicking off another 2021 NASCAR season at Phoenix Raceway this March and while we wish we could host a capacity crowd, the health and safety of everyone remains our top priority,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “In similar fashion to this past November for the track’s first-ever NASCAR Championship Weekend, we plan to host a limited number of fans for this event. November was a tremendous success, and we look forward to executing another safe and successful event this March.”

As a result of the seating capacity limitations, many guests will have their grandstand seats relocated to ensure social distancing between groups. Also due to the limited capacity, Phoenix Raceway will no longer be able to accommodate some guests that have already purchased tickets for the spring event weekend. Season ticket holders will receive priority as part of this process.

Due to restricted access to the competition area, the INfield Experience will not be available, but similar to the NASCAR Championship Weekend in November, reserved table seating will be available in the infield as part of the INfield Hub for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday. Hillside seating will also be made available on Sunday.

Camping will still be available with campgrounds opening on Monday, March 8. All campers will be pre-screened upon entry and will be asked to park in the same direction on the right side of each campsite with all campsites limited to a maximum of six guests per spot.

In addition to maintaining a strict adherence to 6’ social distancing throughout the venue, all guests will be screened before entering the facility at staggered entry times and will be required to wear face coverings. Multiple handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the operating areas and entrances and a “clean team” of staff, clearly identified for guests, will be cleaning or disinfecting at all times. Additional information for the NASCAR spring event weekend at Phoenix Raceway and its safety protocols may be found online at PhoenixRaceway.com/protocols or by calling Phoenix Raceway at 866-408-RACE (7223).

About Phoenix Raceway

Home to the 2021 NASCAR Championship Weekend, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964 and hosts two NASCAR race weekends each year. In 2021, the spring event weekend, March 12-14, kicks off the race season at Phoenix Raceway, featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. For only the second time in the history of the sport, Phoenix Raceway will host the NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 5-7. Over the three-day event, champions will be crowned in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series West. Phoenix Raceway also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including corporate meetings and conferences, charity events, holiday events, sport and endurance competitions, driving schools and Segway tours. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, Americrown Service and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).