Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund Granted $176,000 Directly to 16 Couples Fighting Infertility in 2020

MOORESVILLE, NC (December 31, 2020) — In 2020, The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund assisted 16 families on their infertility journeys by granting $176,000 directly to couples seeking IVF treatments.

Ten babies were born to Bundle of Joy Fund recipient couples in 2020, which brings the total number of babies born to the Bundle of Joy family to 35. In total since 2015, the Bundle of Joy Fund has helped 70 couples with grants totaling $940,000.

“I’m so glad we were able to help so many couples in 2020,” said Samantha Busch, co-founder of the Bundle of Joy Fund. “This cause is so personal to us and it means everything to be able to help families facing the same battle with infertility that we are currently fighting. Knowing that there are more than 30 babies in the world that might not be here without our help is incredible and to be able to give that gift to so many families is what we are passionate about.

“This year was rough for a lot of reasons and the fact that so many people still supported us in our mission to help others fight infertility is truly heartwarming. We are so close to our initial goal of granting $1 million to couples in need of fertility treatments and to be within reach of that heading into 2021 is really exciting.”

Fundraising initiatives in 2020 included two helmet raffles together raising more than $100,000, an online silent auction, a themed fundraising dinner, sales of #KFB t-shirts and several partnerships with local companies including Johnny Fly Co. and Erin McDermott Jewelry.

Continuing into 2021, the Bundle of Joy Fund has kicked off the Bundle of Joy Fund Virtual 5k, a fundraising effort to help raise awareness and funds for couples struggling with infertility. Those wishing to participate can visit the Bundle of Joy Fund website to sign up to fight infertility one step at a time. The fundraiser will run through January 31, 2021.



If you would like to help support the mission of the Bundle of Joy Fund, you can visit www.bundleofjoyfund.org to participate in fundraising or donate.

About The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund

The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund is dedicated to advocating for infertility education and awareness and removing financial barriers by granting monetary awards to couples who require fertility treatments to have their own bundle of joy. Visit www.bundleofjoyfund.org to learn more.