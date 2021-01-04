The Next Season Of Nascar: What Do You Need To Know?

NASCAR is one of the biggest sports in America and has been for several years now drawing in thousands of people to the stands as well as watching from home. But with this, comes the excitement surrounding the drivers on and off the track. To help you keep track of all the latest changes to NASCAR and the drivers moving team ahead of the next season, we have compiled everything you need to know.

The 2021 Nascar Cup Schedule

Unlike the 2020 season that was disrupted as the result of the pandemic, the 2021 cup schedule is set to begin in February of 2021 and ending in November of the same year. With the first match-up taking place at the Daytona International Speedway Road course, in Florida, there is plenty for you as a fan to get excited about as the number of laps and miles to be announced as we head closer to the time.

These match-ups at the Daytona raceway will continue up until February 28th when the Nascar tournament will move to the homestead Miami Speedway on February 28th for the Dixie Vodka 400 raceway. From there, several other places around the US have races scheduled in this year. With some in Las Vegas, Phoenix Arizona, Bristol Tennessee and Virginia to name just a few making it an exciting time for the 2021 series of Nascar in the future making it one of the biggest yet!

Darrell Wallace And His Career Thus Far

As number 23 in the Nascar Series, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr is one of the most popular Nascar drivers at this time. With a successful year racing for Richard Petty Motorsport, there is set to be a huge amount of excitement for the team moving forward as Wallace sees all his familiar sponsors making a return to the sport. With zero wins over the last four years, there are several elements to suggest that this season could be won by him. Despite his lack of wins, he is still highly popular with the fans as well as the bookies for NASCAR who place him with odds at +5000 or 50/1 for the championship. Do you think that he will be able to pull this odd or will Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano win yet another championship in this upcoming season?

Sponsors For Darrell Wall in the 2021 Season

It has been announced in the last few weeks that the superstar NASCAR driver will receive some of the largest sponsors in NASCAR at this time. With Doordash, McDonald’s, Dr Pepper and Root Insurance to name just few this sponsorship is set to give him the exposure that he needs to get started on his most promising season yet. With team 23Xi racing with Wallace behind the wheel, this is a fresh new start for him in NASCAR and could see him up there with some of the greats this season. Not only is this team backed by Michael Jorden and Denny Hamlin, but the experience of the three-time Daytona 500 winner could give that team the competitive edge that they need in 2020 to come out on top from the start in 2021. With the funding, the expertise and the team behind them this could be a promising start for the team as we head into the new season.

Which Drivers Are Moving Teams For 2021?

The final major change for the 2021 league is the drivers that are changing team before the February 2021 start. With many people on the move, it can be difficult to keep up, however, we have compiled a list of some of these drivers below:

Christopher Bell

Ty Dillion

Kyle Larson

Daniel Suarez

Bubba Wallace

Each of these changes is set to provide a huge amount of excitement to the sport this season and may even see a new champion crowned at the end of the season. Who do you think will be the most successful?

Whether you have been a fan of Nascar for a while now or you have only come into the sport to see if Wallace could pull off a win under his new team, we are sure that the 2020 season is one that you will definitely want to watch.