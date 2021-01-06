Front Row Motorsports Announces 2021 Driver Lineup

Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland Return, Anthony Alfredo Joins Team David Ragan to Enter Daytona 500

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 6, 2021) – The 2021 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) driver lineup will feature both familiar and new faces to the organization. Michael McDowell will once again pilot the No. 34 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series, while Anthony Alfredo will drive the No. 38 Ford Mustang in his first year at the Cup level. Todd Gilliland will return to the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. In addition, David Ragan will once again pilot the No. 36 Ford Mustang in the Daytona 500 after finishing fourth last season.

Alfredo will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at the 2021 Daytona 500 and will compete for Sunoco Rookie-of-the-Year honors. A member of the 2018 NASCAR Next Class, Alfredo continues the youth movement at FRM. Having raced for owners Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Richard Childress, Alfredo has proven to be successful in a quick progression through the sport. He will work with veteran crew chief Seth Barbour in 2021.

“This is really an unbelievable moment,” said Alfredo. “When you start out racing karts as a kid, you dream of making it to the sport’s top level. I want to thank Bob Jenkins and everyone at Front Row Motorsports for making this dream a reality. I know the challenges ahead, but I’m here to work hard and prove myself.”

“We met Anthony and spent time with him when last season ended,” added owner, Bob Jenkins. “We wanted another young driver and someone that fit well into our team. We feel that Anthony is a great match and we look forward to this season together.”

McDowell returns to the wheel of the No. 34 alongside crew chief Drew Blickensderfer for their third- consecutive season together. McDowell and Blickensderfer had an organization-best season in 2020. The duo combined for four top-10 finishes – the most in the team’s history.

“Michael has really solidified his place as our veteran leader,” continued Jenkins. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that has helped us continue to grow our program.”

“Despite all of its challenges, our 2020 season was one of the best in FRM history,” said McDowell. “I feel like we’ve really been able to hit our stride and I’m excited to channel that momentum into a new season.”

Returning to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for his second season with Front Row Motorsports, Todd Gilliland will again work with crew chief Chris Lawson. Gilliland earned 10 top-10 and four top-five finishes in the 2020 season, leading FRM to a playoff berth in its first season in the series.

“Our debut season in the Truck Series with Todd was very successful,” said Jenkins. “We qualified for the Playoffs and had some great runs throughout the year. We’re excited to continue those accomplishments into the future.”

“I’m thrilled to return to Front Row Motorsports next year,” said Gilliland. “Bob has been great to drive for and we’ve got a solid foundation to build up our program moving forward.”

Finally, FRM will enter David Ragan in the Daytona 500 in the No. 36 Ford Mustang. Derrick Finley will partner with Ragan. The team finished fourth in last year’s 500 race.

Front Row Motorsports has competed full time in NASCAR’s premier series since 2009. The 2021 season will mark Front Row Motorsports’ 12th with Ford Performance, the team’s manufacturing partner since expanding to a multi-car organization in 2010.

FRM will announce all team partners leading into the Daytona 500 and throughout the season.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.