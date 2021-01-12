Clubhouse Media Group Influencer and Racing Star Lindsay Brewer Partners with Skip Barber Racing

Brewer partners with iconic motorsports brand to refine her racing skills and provide content for her 2 million social media followers

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire – Tongji Healthcare Group, Inc., d/b/a Clubhouse Media Group (OTCMKTS:TONJ) (“Clubhouse Media”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a global aggregate social media reach of over 100 million followers, and Skip Barber Racing School ( “Skip Barber Racing”), one of the largest automotive education and entertainment companies and one of the most successful motorsports racing schools in the world, together, are excited to announce a new partnership with Clubhouse Media influencer Lindsay Brewer, an emerging star female race car driver with more than 2 million social media followers.

As a feature aspect of the partnership, Brewer will develop specialized racing content at Skip Barber Racing that will live on her social media channels, helping to inspire women and girls interested in competitive motorsports and demonstrate the capacity of female racers to compete on even terms in a traditionally male-dominated sport. The partnership was facilitated by Doiyen Management, a Clubhouse Media subsidiary.

Chris Young, Co-Founder of Clubhouse Media, remarked, “Our collaboration with Skip Barber Racing is an opportunity to enable Lindsay to pursue her natural talents and highlight her 12-year racing career. It will also offer a tremendous brand partner the opportunity to reach out to a new audience while dramatically expanding our own reach through events and content with the potential to access over 100 million viewers and allow Clubhouse Media to gain visibility at major international events alongside other prominent global brands.”

A rising star in global competitive motorsports, Brewer is widely believed to have the potential to emerge as only the third female Formula One competitor ever, and the first to come from the U.S. She will be participating in the 2021 Skip Barber Race Series, as well as the SRO World Challenge series as a member of the Skip Barber Race Team.

“We are thrilled to work with Clubhouse Media to reach a new audience for Skip Barber Racing School,” said Dan DeMonte, Chief Marketing Officer for Skip Barber Racing. “Clubhouse Media is able to deliver an authentic experience to a new audience fueled by Lindsay’s passion for racing, where she shows promise as a rising star and the capacity to follow in the footsteps and rich history of successful female drivers such as Lyn St. James, Danica Patrick, Sarah Fisher, Katherine Legge, and Sabre Cook.”

As the longest running racing school in the U.S., Skip Barber Racing has trained over 350,000 drivers in the past 45 years, over five thousand of which have become professional drivers, including well known stars such as Sergio Perez, Juan Pablo Montoya, Colton Herta, Jeff Gordon, Danica Patrick, and Marco Andretti. A remarkable 40% of current NASCAR and INDYCAR drivers were trained at Skip Barber Racing.

Clubhouse Media management believes the partnership represents a major win for the Clubhouse Media brand. Clubhouse Media plans to invest in Brewer’s race series, including her participation in the SRO World Challenge, which the Company expects will reach an estimated 100 million viewers worldwide.

Young added, “We see it as a very high visibility opportunity that offers us a massive audience with very little overlap with our current footprint. Because of her established appeal, wide following, and racing star power as a woman competing at a very high level in a traditionally male-dominated sport, we believe Lindsay will be a feature focus in any event where she’s on the track. We look forward to having our logo positioned on her car and helmet, and gaining a tremendous amount of new visibility with a dynamic international audience.”

Clubhouse Media is a best-in-class and first of its kind company with subsidiaries that include an international chain of content creator collaborative studio spaces, Doiyen – a talent management company, and WOH Brands, a brand incubator and pre-seed fund.

About Skip Barber Racing

Armed with two borrowed race cars, and a strong belief that like all other sports, racing was teachable, Skip Barber Racing was founded by John “Skip” Barber in 1975. Now over four decades later, Skip Barber Racing has a national footprint and has earned international recognition and a celebrated history through their world-renowned racing school programs. Skip Barber Racing has taught more winning drivers than any other racing school in the world, including alumni that have taken the podium in every facet of motorsports, including IMSA, Formula 1, INDYCAR, NASCAR, SCCA, and SRO World Challenge. Today, Skip Barber Racing is the world’s largest automotive education and entertainment company, offering racing schools, custom corporate events, and unforgettable experiences at the finest tracks in North America.

About Clubhouse Media

We believe Clubhouse Media represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media’s management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing, and digital content creation expertise.