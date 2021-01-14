CURO Financial Technologies Continues Partnership with Front Row Motorsports

Speedy Cash and Revolve Finance Online Banking Branding Featured

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 14, 2021) – For the third consecutive season, CURO Financial Technologies will partner with Front Row Motorsports. Their brands, Speedy Cash and Revolve Finance Online Banking will be highlighted on all three teams and drivers. Speedy Cash will be the primary sponsor of Sunoco Rookie-of-the-Year candidate, Anthony Alfredo during his first Daytona 500 on February 14 airing on FOX.

Speedy Cash or Revolve Finance Online Banking will also be the primary partner of Alfredo and the No. 38 team at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March, the Talladega Superspeedway in April, the Daytona International Speedway in August and at the Kansas Speedway in October. Speedy Cash will be the primary partner during the All-Star race and the NASCAR Cup Series weekend in October at the Texas Motor Speedway. Speedy Cash is an official partner of Texas Motor Speedway and of their Victory Lane. Speedy Cash and Revolve Finance Online Banking will be a season-long associate partner of the No. 38 team.

In addition to their support of Alfredo, Speedy Cash will be the primary partner of Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team at the SpeedyCash.com 400 truck race at the Texas Motor Speedway in June. Speedy Cash will be a season-long associate partner of Gilliland and Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team.

“Our company and our customers enjoy our partnership in the sport and with Front Row Motorsports,” said Don Gayhardt, CEO, CURO Financial Technologies. “This partnership helps us connect with our customers across the country. Speedy Cash will continue to be front and center as the brand our customers know and love, but this year we’re excited to introduce them to a new online banking brand, Revolve Finance. We are excited to see the progression of Anthony Alfredo and wish the best to Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland this upcoming season.”

Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, CURO Financial Technologies offers a variety of convenient, easily accessible financial services, including installment loans, lines of credit, title loans and check cashing. The lender is also the exclusive provider of Revolve Finance Online Banking. For over 20 years, Speedy Cash has provided the latest and most innovative lending methods to its customers with services available in branches, online, over the phone and via mobile app.

“It’s just awesome to see Speedy Cash and Revolve Finance Online Banking support me in my first Daytona 500 and throughout my rookie season,” said Alfredo. “I want to thank them for their support, and I can’t wait to work with them this year.”

“I want nothing more than to get our Speedy Cash Ford F-150 into Speedy Cash Victory Lane at the Texas Motor Speedway this summer,” commented Gilliland. “They are stepping up for Front Row Motorsports and that includes our Truck program, too. We’re going to race for the championship and it’s awesome to have Speedy Cash with us.”

For more information about Speedy Cash and Revolve Finance Online Banking, visit SpeedyCash.com and RevolveFinance.com.

About Speedy Cash

Speedy Cash is an Omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, personal lines of credit, title loans, check cashing and money transfers and money orders. The company was founded in 1997 in Riverside, California by three friends from Wichita, Kansas to meet the growing consumer need for accessible credit. Speedy Cash has 211 brick & mortar locations across the U.S. (operating as Rapid Cash in Nevada, Oregon and Washington) and offers online loans in 28 states. Speedy Cash is owned and operated by CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO). In Texas, Speedy Cash operates as a Registered Credit Access Business (CAB). The actual lender is an unaffiliated third party.

About Revolve Finance Online Banking

Revolve Finance is a FinTech company that offers transparent, simple online bank accounts. The company was founded in 2019 with the mission to streamline and simplify online banking. Accountholders receive a Visa debit card and access to a user-friendly mobile app that allows them to easily manage their money and their account anywhere. Banking services provided by Republic Bank of Chicago, Member FDIC. Revolve Finance is owned and operated by CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO).

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.