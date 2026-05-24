2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway

NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY I

Event: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (134 laps / 201 miles)

Round: 10 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Location: Concord, North Carolina

Date & Time: Sunday, May 24 | 10:00 AM ET

No. 4 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett

Start: 34th

Stage 1: 8th

Stage 2: 17th

Finish: 9th

Driver Points: N/A

Owner Points: 29th

Key Takeaway: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the J.F. Electric team had a roller coaster of a day in Charlotte, but made the most out of it and nabbed another top-10 finish. Stenhouse Jr. rolled off from the trunk of the field due to the qualifying metric system, but he quickly found a way forward. The No. 4 Silverado broke into the top-10 on several occasions, but received damage later on in the race after making contact on restarts. Stenhouse Jr.’s pit crew made damage repairs which kept him in the hunt, and the Cup Series veteran was able to rally back for a solid ninth-place result.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s Post-Race Thoughts: “It felt like we passed a thousand trucks out there today. We started at the back and worked our way forward. On a couple of those restarts, I felt like I needed to clear some of the guys that were kind of holding each line up, and I just felt like I always picked the wrong line or did the wrong thing, which took us out of being able to run top-five. I felt like my truck was capable of it, but it just seems like every decision I made was wrong as a driver on the restarts. I feel like I kind of had a flat there, so I kind of felt it out a little bit, and then lost our track position. I was coming back through there and got some damage when those two trucks got together and came in, fixed the damage up as much as we could and then drove from dead last to ninth there. Our J.F. Electric Chevy was really fast, I was really happy with it. I had a lot of fun, but I’m just bummed that I never made the right decisions there on the restarts.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

No. 42 Comprehensive Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Conner Jones | Crew Chief: Landon Polinski

Start: 22nd

Stage 1: 25th

Stage 2: 27th

Finish: 14th

Driver Points: 32nd

Owner Points: 25th

Key Takeaway: Conner Jones and the Comprehensive Logistics team had some close calls throughout the race in Charlotte, but never gave up and earned a top-15 result. Jones started the time-shortened event in 22nd and was moving forward when he received damage on the right front of his truck in the opening stage. Jones nearly avoided a spinning truck on the backstretch, but picked up additional damage after getting slightly clipped on the right side. The No. 42 crew repaired his truck and made adjustments to tighten the handling up for the final run to the checkers. Jones crossed the line in 14th-place – marking his best finish of the year so far.

Conner Jones’ Post-Race Thoughts: “I think we just fired off too free, and we were consistently too free the whole run. I felt like every time I’d get in dirty air, we could do a little something, but we would end up getting free when someone would put it on our door pretty hard. We got the damage from the stack up down into turn one. There was not really much I could do; I got ran through from the back. Overall, I feel like it was a really solid day. Best finish of the year so far. Just can’t thank all of my partners, everyone at Comprehensive Logistics, Chevrolet, Scott’s Collectibles, and my Niece Motorsports guys enough. Our truck was really, really good today.”

About Comprehensive Logistics: Comprehensive Logistics (CLI) is a full-service inbound-to-manufacturing logistics partner specializing in high-volume, high-velocity, and highly complex operations, including warehouse management, value-added services, sequencing, transportation, and sub-assembly manufacturing. By integrating advanced technology, data-driven insights, and process engineering with experienced teams, CLI delivers high-precision, reliable logistics solutions tailored to evolving customer needs. For more information, please visit complog.com.

No. 44 Acceptance Insurance Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Andres Perez de Lara | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Start: 27th

Stage 1: 15th

Stage 2: 22nd

Finish: 19th

Driver Points: 17th

Owner Points: 24th

Key Takeaway: Andrés Pérez de Lara and the Acceptance Insurance team showcased resilience in Charlotte. Pérez de Lara had to start towards the rear of the field once qualifying was cancelled due to rain, but he navigated through the pack in the opening stage. The No. 44 truck had speed, and his pit crew gained him spots on multiple occasions. While running just outside the top-10 in the final stage, however, Pérez broke loose while running under another truck and went for a spin. Luckily, the truck did not receive any damage, and Pérez was able to continue on in the race. He was credited with a 19th-place finish.

Andrés Pérez de Lara’s Post-Race Thoughts: “It was a little bit of a chaotic race. We had to start in the back due to the metric, and I feel like we made some gains. Our Acceptance Chevy had some speed, but we just got caught in some bad situations throughout the race. That last spin at the end killed our chances at putting together a good result, but we have the speed. We’re ready to go back to Nashville and see what we can do there.”

About Acceptance Insurance: Acceptance Insurance is a proud member of Confie, the largest personal lines agency in the U.S. We believe in investing in the communities we serve by offering affordable insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Our agents and team members uphold our values, which include promoting excellence, responsibility and caring.

Acceptance has been in business for over 50 years. We have over 700 agents in over 288 neighborhood locations ready to give you the service, respect and savings you deserve. We come to you so you can find the solutions you need, regardless of your background and driving record. We offer easy solutions to meet your unique needs.

No. 45 Protect Your Melon North Carolina Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Ross Chastain | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Start: 14th

Stage 1: 11th

Stage 2: 3rd

Finish: 29th

Driver Points: N/A

Owner Points: 8th

Key Takeaway: Ross Chastain and the Protect Your Melon team contended for the race win in Charlotte, but unfortunately were not able to finish. Chastain started mid-pack, but it did not take him long to find the leaders. Noting a tight-handling truck, the team made adjustments to free Chastain up in the second stage where he moved up to third. After making contact with another competitor on the backstretch, Chastain’s right front tire deflated and prompted him to lose track position in the final stage. Through strategy, the No. 45 made it back into the top-five once again, but the battery became disconnected in the closing laps of the race. With too little time to change it out, the team was done for the day in 29th-place.

Ross Chastain’s Post-Race Thoughts:

Interviewer: Ross, I know it wasn’t the finish you wanted out there, but your truck looked good for a little bit out there. How did it feel out there today?

“Yeah, I took the left front fender in at the start of the race, and that pretty much set the tone for the rest of the day. I knocked the right front off and the right rear quarter panel. We were still fast enough to compete, but that was just a very sloppy day on my part. I took a truck that could have won and knocked the fenders off it. Our Protect Your Melon Silverado was fast, but it just wasn’t meant to be. Huge thanks to all of the No. 45 guys for bringing us a great truck today.”

About the North Carolina Governor’s Office of Highway Safety: Dedicated to reducing the numbers of traffic crashes and fatalities in North Carolina, the Governor’s Highway Safety Program promotes efforts to reduce traffic crashes in North Carolina and promotes highway safety awareness through a variety of grants and safe-driving initiatives.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).