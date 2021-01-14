How to Shop for Armor | New Video

AmericanTrucks Helps F150 Owners Choose Solid Protection

PAOLI, Pa. (January 13th, 2020) – Off-road e-retailer AmericanTrucks (AT) has released a new how-to video designed to guide F150 owners shopping for armor. Hosted by Justin Dugan, the video helps viewers navigate the options to prepare their truck for any situation on or off-road. AT further supports its customers with detailed product pages and industry-leading review and install videos so they can learn more about a product before pulling the trigger.

The bumper and armor categories on AT’s website layout truck-specific options to make shopping easier. Customers are encouraged to get started with a look at AT’s top three choices based on industry experience and customer feedback. While skid plates are included with some of the bumpers, they can also be purchased separately to provide vital protection to the undercarriage. Justin outlines some of the extras to look out for whether shopping for front or rear bumpers. Rock rails or rock sliders deliver crucial protection over rough terrain. They work by taking the brunt of the impact so the truck can ‘slide’ off without damaging the body or underside.

AT is committed to creating a meaningful customer experience at every step of the journey. F150 owners can use this new video to get the ball rolling when it comes to upgrading their truck’s armor. With a host of options to choose from, AT’s how-to videos, review and install guides, and detailed product pages equip truck owners with the knowledge they need to shop protection with confidence.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/f150-armor-skid-plates.html

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanTrucks

AmericanTrucks is regarded as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers providing parts and accessories for F150, F250, Ranger, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM. Catering to the needs and demands of late-model truck owners and enthusiasts, AmericanTrucks provides the best parts with support from genuine truck experts. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanTrucks is dedicated to offering the truck community with the highest quality of parts and customer service. Please visit https://www.americantrucks.com for more information.