Fr8Auctions Expands Partnership with Front Row Motorsports in 2021

Asset Liquidation Firm to Support McDowell in Six Races

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 18, 2021) – Fr8Auctions, the Atlanta-based Asset Liquidation Firm that auctions excess freight inventory, has expanded their partnership with Front Row Motorsports (FRM), Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang team in 2021. Fr8Auctions has been a long-time partner of FRM and will increase its involvement by supporting the organization at six events in 2021.

Fr8Auctions will once again be the primary partner of McDowell beginning at the road course event at the Daytona International Speedway on February 21. Fr8 Auctions will also be the partner of McDowell for many of the Southeast events including, the Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 21, the Martinsville Speedway on April 10, Official Throwback Weekend at the Darlington Raceway on May 9, the 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 30 and once again at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 11.

Fr8Auctions partners with freight lines, distribution companies, and consumer product-based businesses to help sell excess, discontinued or damaged inventory outside of traditional distribution channels. Utilizing industry leading merchandising techniques, product presentations, and a competitive bidding environment, Fr8Auctions offers both their partners and buyers opportunities to maximize returns on their investments. With over 1 million total square feet of space at their corporate headquarters, Fr8Auctions can support even the most robust demands of their customers. With COVID challenges in the market, buyers across the nation can now access online (sealed bid) auctions to bid on thousands of pallets of merchandise, which can range from gas grills, to ceiling fans, to cleaning products. Merchandise for each auction can also be previewed at Fr8Auctions.com.

“We have found a great home to promote our auctions with Front Row Motorsports and Michael McDowell,” said Fr8Auctions Founder, Marcus Barela. “Michael and everyone at Front Row Motorsports have been great to work with and have helped us on and off the track. We are proud to increase our partnership and look forward to another great year together.”

Not only will Fr8Auctions be featured on the car, but they will also partner with McDowell and the team to promote the Brave Like Wyatt charitable organization.

Brave Like Wyatt was established in 2019 to honor the memory of Wyatt Hatcher, who loved life and loved superheroes. He was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and had a heart transplant right before his second birthday. His heart transplant allowed him to enjoy life for 9 more years. He fought cancer and won in 2019. Shortly after he was declared cancer free it was found that the chemotherapy medication had damaged his donor heart. Wyatt lost his fight in January of 2020 and is loved and missed every single day. Brave Like Wyatt’s mission is to help ease the burden of families dealing with similar life circumstances by contributing to community resources, providing financial assistance for household bills, travel assistance and, when needed, funeral expenses.

“What makes Marcus and the team at Fr8Auctions so great is their desire to help others,” added McDowell. “That’s why they have been a great fit for Front Row Motorsports and I’m grateful for them stepping up with us. We’re taking the next step at FRM and it’s because of partners such as Fr8Auctions who are making that happen.”

For more information about Fr8Auctions, visit Fr8Auctions.com and follow Fr8Auctions on social media: Twitter at @fr8auctions and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Fr8Auctions-165690083576986/.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.