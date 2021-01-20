RISI COMPETIZIONE READY FOR ROAR BEFORE THE 24 DAYTONA TEST

Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTLM No. 62:

James Calado (GBR)

Alessandro Pier Guidi (ITA)

Jules Gounon (FRA)

Davide Rigon (ITA)

Houston, Texas (January 20, 2021)…Risi Competizione recently completed a successful shake down test at MSR Houston before packing up and heading to Daytona for the Roar Before the 24 test days and qualifying race in preparation for the 59th annual Rolex 24 At Daytona race, January 28-31. The Roar activities take place this week, January 22-24, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida being

All four No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTLM drivers, Brit James Calado, Italians Alessandro Pier Guidi and Davide Rigon and Frenchman Jules Gounon, will participate in the Roar activities in preparation for the legendary twice-around-the-clock endurance race.

Rick Mayer, Risi Competizione Race Engineer

“We had a successful shake down at MSR and everything with the car build and engine seem fine; there were no issues,” said Risi Competizione Race Engineer Rick Mayer. “The crew has been getting everything prepared for the Roar and the over-the-wall crew has been at the shop practicing pit work; wheel changes, brake changes, wing changes, etc. We’ve not participated in an IMSA race since last January’s Daytona 24 Hours. The Roar Balance of Performance (BoP) came out last week and, unfortunately, I feel we’ll have a difficult race if it’s not adjusted after the Roar. But we have a great driver line up; all four drivers will be at the Roar, all are familiar with the car, team and track. We don’t expect large setup changes to the car. It’s the same car spec and tire spec as last year. We’re all looking forward to getting back to racing.”

This year’s Roar Before the 24 schedule includes a 100-minute qualifying race on Sunday, Jan. 24, which will set the grid for the Rolex 24 At Daytona race start on Saturday, January 30th at 3:40 p.m. EST. This is a new qualifying procedure for International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship series.

