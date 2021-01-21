EcoTwist Clean Joins Spencer Boyd for 2021 Season

Concord, NC (January 21, 2020) – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Driver, Spencer Boyd, announced today that the exploding laundry detergent brand, EcoTwist Clean, will be a season-long sponsor of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado. EcoTwist has revolutionized the laundry detergent industry by making a product that actually cleans your clothes with their Odor Release Technology™ while remaining eco-friendly.

“I never thought I’d be talking about doing laundry publicly,” chuckled Spencer Boyd. “I sit in a hot race car for hours. I work out daily. My clothes need to get clean not just sprayed with a scent. EcoTwist works for my clothes and their logo looks amazing on a race truck!”

EcoTwist Clean does it differently. They pride themselves on it. They’ve not only created a proprietary formula for their eco-friendly, powerful laundry detergent, but they’ve also developed a proprietary formula for how they run their business, intentionally focusing on people – not profits.

As a result of how EcoTwist Clean runs their business, a portion of the proceeds from each sale related to Spencer and racing, will go to benefit the non-profit organization, Trinity Oaks, who uses outdoor activities to give back and make a difference in the lives of others.

“We met Spencer through a mutual friend that spoke highly of him because of the person he is, not necessarily because he is a race car driver,” said EcoTwist President and 25-year Harris Teeter veteran, Sean Stanley. “I know the reach that sponsoring a NASCAR driver has, but I wanted to work with someone that shares our values. Spencer is our guy and our detergent is Made in the USA, so it’s a great combination!”

EcoTwist Clean has several scents or unscented versions to choose from while proving a special formula for active lifestyles like Spencer’s. They will also be launching detergent’s for babies, pets, and hunters in the near future. EcoTwist will be on board the No. 20 truck as an associate sponsor for each race of the 2021 season as well as have a number of races with their clean-looking primary paint scheme.

About EcoTwist Clean

EcoTwist Clean, based in Matthews, NC, is the first manufacturer to produce both an eco-friendly and effective laundry detergent. With over 30 years in the industry, founder, Sean Stanley, developed EcoTwist’s proprietary Odor Release Technology™ to fully release and remove the odor causing bacteria from fabric. In addition to providing customers with a clean, safe, and effective laundry detergent, EcoTwist Clean also strives to support local communities through charitable giving, continuing its mission of intentionally focusing on people – not profits. EcoTwist is currently available in Food City and coming soon to Randall’s, Tom Thumb and select Albertsons stores. For more information or to shop online visit www.ecotwistclean.com.