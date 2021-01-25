Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group to Run for 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year

Statesville, N.C. (January 25, 2021) – Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) announced today that the team will expand operations to race full-time in the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) competing for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors with owner/driver Jordan Anderson from Forest Acres, SC in the No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS.

The team will operate under the Chevrolet banner with cars acquired from Richard Childress Racing powered by ECR engines. Artie Haire will serve as crew chief for the organization after joining the team during the summer of 2020.

With a previous season that saw NASCAR teams fight through many obstacles pertaining to COVID-19, JAR was able to come away from 2020 with various positives; collecting multiple top-ten finishes, nearly claiming its first victory with a photo finish at Daytona, and the ability to build momentum and garner new partner relationships.

After competing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) for the last three seasons, 2021 was the right time for JAR to grow, and set its sights on the next level.

“It is absolutely amazing to see the doors that God has opened for us and this journey continues as we expand our organization to compete within the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year” said JAR owner/driver Jordan Anderson.

“Our team has been incredibly blessed to have an amazing support group behind us that believe in what we are trying to build and develop for the future. Everyone within our team has worked tirelessly to put all these pieces together and I have faith that the effort will show when we compete at Daytona – and beyond. I am thankful to John Bommarito and the entire Bommarito family for their vision in making this new chapter possible, along with every single one of our team partners, as well as everyone at RCR and Chevrolet for their help in assisting us assemble a solid foundation for our team to start with.”

The JAR entry will carry the No. 31 on both sides of the sleek red, white, and black Chevrolet Camaro SS. Bommarito Automotive Group will return for the sixth consecutive year as a primary marketing partner of Anderson. Details of other partners on the JAR No. 31 to be announced at a later date.

The No. 31 is a special combination of the No. 3, JAR and Anderson have competed with in the NCWTS the last three years, and the No. 1 from when the Bommarito Automotive Group joined Anderson’s efforts in 2017 full time while racing in the NCWTS as well.

Based in St. Louis, Mo., Bommarito Automotive Group has been a mainstay in the St. Louis marketplace for 50 years. Led by President John Bommarito, and his over 900 team members, the Bommarito Automotive Group operates 20 automotive franchises and multiple collision centers throughout St. Louis making a Bommarito purchase experience possible in every St. Louis neighborhood.

“At the Bommarito Automotive Group we firmly believe in the power of teamwork and the unstoppable force it creates” stated Bommarito President, John Bommarito.

“To be a part of the growth and journey that Jordan Anderson and his team has been on is very special – his team exemplifies everything our family of employees prides itself in – a strong and continuous work ethic, honesty, integrity, a desire for excellence, and a never give up attitude. Our family of employees and customers are honored, and excited, to have the Bommarito brand carried upon his No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS this season. We have an amazing group of strategic corporate partners that are joining us as we bring this vision to life and put a fast Chevrolet on the race track.”

Look for the No. 31 Bommarito.com Chevrolet Camaro SS to make its debut on track in the NXS season opening Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300 at Daytona International Speedway, February 13, 2021. Coverage of the race will be shown LIVE on Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and the FoxSports App at 5:00 PM ET.

In addition to the full NXS schedule, JAR will continue to field the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado with leadership from Bruce Cook in the NCWTS for select drivers throughout the season, starting with Jordan Anderson at the season opening NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway. Plans for other drivers competing in the JAR No. 3 will be announced at a later date.

For more information on JAR visit jordanandersonracing.com, and be sure to follow along all season on the JAR social channels at facebook.com/jordanandersonracing, Twitter @j66anderson, and on Instagram @jordanandersonracing.

About Bommarito Automotive Group

Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating its 50th year in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the family’s ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels at Facebook.com/BommaritoAuto, Twitter @BommaritoAuto, and on Instagram @BommaritoAuto

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last three NCWTS seasons earning multiple top ten finishes and scoring a career best second place finish in the 2020 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS driven by Jordan Anderson. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS. To learn more about the JAR, visit JordanAndersonRacing.com.