Kaulig Racing Announces Personnel and Returning Partners for 2021 Season

Jeb Burton

Jeb Burton will begin his 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season with primary partner, Nutrien Ag Solutions, at Daytona International Speedway in the No. 10 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing. Nutrien Ag Solutions will be on board the No. 10 Chevrolet for 16 races in 2021.

Bruce Schlicker returns as the crew chief for Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet for the 2021 season. Last year atop the No. 10 pit box, Schlicker recorded 15 top five and 27 top-10 finishes with driver Ross Chastain.

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing announced earlier the return of Justin Haley to the No. 11 Chevrolet for a third-straight year. The team is also thrilled to announce the return of primary partner, LeafFilter Gutter Protection, to the No. 11 Chevrolet for the 2021 season. LeafFilter has donned the No. 11 Chevrolet since the team’s inception in 2016 and continues to be the flagship entry for the team. A new addition has been added to the well-known LeafFilter scheme, and that is another “Leaf” company. Kaulig Racing is proud to add LeafHome Solutions and its subcompanies to the No. 11 Chevrolet.

Returning as the crew chief for the No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet and Justin Haley will be Alex Yontz, who will call the shots for his second, full-season as crew chief. Together in 2020, Yontz and Haley recorded three wins, 10 top five and 21 top-10 finishes for Kaulig Racing.

AJ Allmendinger

AJ Allmendinger will kick off his first, full NASCAR season since 2018 with partner, Ellsworth Advisors on the No. 16 Chevrolet at Daytona. In addition to his return to full-time competition, Kaulig Racing also announced recently that Allmendinger will pilot the No. 16 Camaro ZL1 1LE at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course race in the team’s part-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) entry.

Atop the box for the 2021 NXS season will be long-time race engineer Jason Trinchere, who was previously Justin Haley’s lead engineer during the 2020 NXS season. Trinchere has worked in all three of NASCAR’s top series as an engineer and is a great addition to the Kaulig Racing crew chief lineup.

Kaz Grala

Kaz Grala was recently announced as the driver for Kaulig Racing’s 2021 Daytona 500 entry, as well as other select races in the 2021 NCS season with the team.

Leading the way for the No. 16 team as the crew chief for Kaulig Racing’s part-time NCS entry is Matt Swiderski. Swiderski most recently acted as a crew chief for Team Penske’s part-time No. 12 NXS entry.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round for the first time in 2020. Kaulig Racing fields three full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Jeb Burton, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned five wins in 2020 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team will make its second NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start in the 2021 Daytona 500 with Kaz Grala, as well as a limited NCS schedule this season. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.