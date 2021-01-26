2021 F150 vs 2019 RAM and 2019 Silverado

AmericanTrucks’ 0 to 60 Race

PAOLI, Pa. (January 25th, 2021) – Aftermarket parts authority, AmericanTrucks (AT) releases a new video showdown between the brand new 2021 Ford F150, a 2019 Chevy Silverado, and 2019 Dodge RAM. With tracks closed for the winter, the ‘good old-fashioned donnybrook’ is performed in a big, empty parking lot. AT host, Justin Dugan uses a GPS-based performance meter to see how long it takes for each truck to go from 0 to 60.

Justin describes the 0 to 60 blast as “an honest comparison between three of the heavy hitters.” All three trucks are bone stock with no tune or mods. Justin begins with the Silverado before moving onto the RAM and finally, the F150. Justin races each truck in 4-wheel drive to eliminate wheel spin. He stalls up the truck a little bit before hammering down for the test. As expected, the 2021 F150 comes out on top clocking in at just 6.3 seconds. Justin credits the win to the F150’s lighter weight, and slightly more favorable gear ratio.

AmericanTrucks.com is well established as one of the most reliable online aftermarket retailers in the business. The new 0-60 race is a welcome addition to AT’s video lineup of 2021 content. In addition, 2021 F150 parts are now live on the website. Customers are encouraged to visit regularly to shop for the latest selection of products as they are made available on americantrucks.com.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/f150-content-videos-2021.html

