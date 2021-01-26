The NASCAR Foundation Announces New Members to Board of Directors

Veteran Race Car Driver Hurley Haywood and Rev Racing Co-Owner Dr. Jennifer Satterfield-Siegel Accept Nominations

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 26, 2021) – The NASCAR Foundation today announced two key additions to its Board of Directors, further strengthening the organization’s leadership and strategic relationships within the racing industry. Veteran race car driver Hurley Haywood and Rev Racing Co-owner Dr. Jennifer Satterfield-Siegel accepted nominations to join the board led by Chairman Mike Helton.

“Being able to include the leadership of industry veterans such as Hurley Haywood and Dr. Jennifer Satterfield-Siegel to our Board of Directors is significant,” stated Mike Helton, Chairman, The NASCAR Foundation. “We look forward to their support as we seek to expand the reach and relevance of The NASCAR Foundation across the U.S. while continuing to grow its impact for children.”

Haywood, a legendary endurance racing driver, is widely known for winning the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA five times, the 24 Hours of Le Mans three times and 12 Hours of Sebring twice. He is credited with the 1988 Trans-Am title, two IMSA GT Championship titles and 23 wins, three Norelco Cup championships, a SuperCar title and seven IndyCar starts. Haywood built his career and made history behind the wheel of a #59 Brumos Porsche, racing for the Jacksonville, Florida-based team for over 40 years. Haywood served as Chief Driving Instructor for the Porsche Sports Driving School for many years and remains active in an honorary capacity for the school today. He also serves as an Ambassador for Porsche participating in many appearances and events worldwide.

“Becoming a part of The NASCAR Foundation has incredible meaning to me,” stated Haywood. “While I may have spent my career in sports car racing, my love for all forms of motorsports is great and I consider the work of The NASCAR Foundation to be so important to children today.”

Dr. Jennifer Satterfield-Siegel, a Board-Certified Pediatric Dentist and NASCAR fan, grew up and currently lives in Indianapolis, Indiana. She is a member of the Payton Manning Children’s Hospital Craniofacial Team as well as treating patients in her private practice. She and her husband co-own Rev Racing, the exclusive manager of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Program. She is a former recipient of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Industry Ambassador Award. Her volunteer and business accomplishments have been recognized by the March of Dimes, Links Inc., the Indianapolis Business Journal, NAWBO, Jack and Jill of America, and the Coalition of Black Women, among others.

“I am a huge NASCAR fan and participate in the sport on many levels,” stated Satterfield-Siegel. “Working with The NASCAR Foundation feels like a natural fit as I continue working to impact the lives of our nation’s youth.”

About The NASCAR Foundation

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing Inc. (NASCAR) established The NASCAR Foundation in January 2006 to support initiatives that positively affect the lives of children throughout the United States. The 501(c) (3) non-profit entity partners with medical experts and other charitable organizations to fund children’s health care programs. The NASCAR Foundation has cumulatively donated nearly $40 million to reach more than 1.4 million children. For more information on The NASCAR Foundation, visit NASCARfoundation.org. Follow The NASCAR Foundation on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/NASCARFoundation or on Twitter at @NASCAR_FDN.