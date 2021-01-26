2021 NASCAR Championship Weekend Tickets On Sale Tomorrow

Camping, INfield Access and Legends Hospitality at The Barn Also Available

PHOENIX (Jan. 26, 2021) – Tickets for the 2021 NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway go on sale to the general public tomorrow, January 27 at 9 a.m. MST. Set for November 5-7, this monumental event will be the second consecutive year that the Valley of the Sun will host the NASCAR season finale, and just as it was in 2020 for the first-ever championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway, four champions will be crowned over the three-day event. Tickets will be available online at PhoenixRaceway.com, by calling 866-408-RACE (7223), or by visiting the Phoenix Raceway ticket office during regular business hours.

“It’s an honor to once again be the host track for the NASCAR Championship Weekend,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “Hosting the championship for the first time in 2020 was an incredible experience, and the way our fans and the entire community rallied around the event was amazing to see. We’re excited to be bringing the championship back to the Valley of the Sun and once again showcase our community and the entire state of Arizona as the ultimate sport and entertainment destination to millions of viewers worldwide.”

The 2021 NASCAR Championship Weekend will kick off with the championship race for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series under the lights on Friday, November 5. Saturday of championship weekend will again be a doubleheader, hosting championship events in the ARCA Menards Series West and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The excitement will culminate on Sunday, November 7 when the sport’s biggest stars compete for the Bill France Cup in the NASCAR Cup Series championship race.

In addition to grandstand tickets, camping, INfield access and Legends hospitality at The Barn will also be available for purchase. For more information about the 2021 NASCAR Championship Weekend as well as the spring NASCAR event weekend, March 12-14, and other events at Phoenix Raceway, including Segway Tours and Track Laps for Charity, please visit PhoenixRaceway.com.

About Phoenix Raceway

Home to the 2021 NASCAR Championship Weekend, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964 and hosts two NASCAR race weekends each year. In 2021, the spring event weekend, March 12-14, kicks off the race season at Phoenix Raceway, featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. For only the second time in the history of the sport, Phoenix Raceway will host the NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 5-7. Over the three-day event, champions will be crowned in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series West. Phoenix Raceway also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including corporate meetings and conferences, charity events, holiday events, sport and endurance competitions, driving schools and Segway tours. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, Americrown Service and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).